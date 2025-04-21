The American television hoster says that Malays “have no money” after the visit of Chinese president Xi Jinping in Southeast Asia





American television host Bill O'Reilly says that Malays “have no money” In the April 17 episode of his show No Spin News, the United States (United States), the far-right television host Bill O'Reilly, said that Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia did not have the money to buy products in China. This follows the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in said countries of Southeast Asia from April 14 to 18. During a segment of the show where he has updated the prices of American president Donald Trump, O'Reilly addressed the Chinese president, saying: Hey, President XI. Let me break it. These people have no money at all, okay? They can't help you. They will not buy your belongings because they have no money. He then speculated that the Chinese president “tried to sneak into Chinese products under the Vietnamese label” during his visit. O'Reilly thinks that China will be “screwed” if it loses the American market, adding that it is the west power that has money to buy their products. “Malays will not buy your things, they have no money,” he said. Malaysia PM Anwar calls the declaration of the arrogant and ignorant host The declaration of the American television host has aroused criticism from Malaysians – from Internet users to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Minister of Finance in the country. According to The Edge, Mr. Anwar told journalists After attending the celebration of the Ministry of Finance Hari Raya Aidilfitri April 18: It is a clear demonstration of extreme arrogance by people who are in fact badly informed, ignorant and who believe that only their group or their nation succeeds. In the social sciences, we call a trapped state of mind … A vision of the world shaped by imperialist attitudes which promote xenophobia, racial prejudices and Islamophobia, “he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping promotes the country as a trading partner Chinese President XI has embarked on a three-country tour in Southeast Asia to promote Beijing in the middle of the buildings economic uncertainty in the region due At Trump's pricing proposals, Associated Press reported. Given that the economies oriented towards the export of the region are based on the largest market, which is the United States, the prices have an opportunity for Beijing to present themselves as a reliable trading partner. Cambodia is one of the countries faced with the largest reciprocal sampling at 49% once the Trump's 90 -day price break. Meanwhile, Vietnam will face a price of 46% on its products and in Malaysia 24%. Read also: The purchase of China is life: the Chinese diplomat in Indonesia accuses the American press secretary of wearing a dress made in China “ The purchase of China is life ': the Chinese diplomat in Indonesia accuses the American press secretary of wearing a dress made in China Do you have any news that you should share? Contact us by e-mail at [email protected] Bill O'Reilly adapted featured image YouTubeAnwar Ibrahim on Facebook.

