ABSOUS President of job charges

The Internal Responsibility Committee of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) exempt the president of the assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Babar Saleem Swati, allegations of illegal recruitments to the provincial legislature.

According to a report published by the committee member and eminent legal expert Qazi Anwar Advocate on Sunday, the charges were leveled by former senator Azam Swati. However, he did not support the complaints or presented any evidence before the committee.

“This Azam Swati is not the same as the one who has already been imprisoned; he is a different person,” noted the report.

The report also indicated that the appointments in question were made before the mandate of Babar Swati as a speaker or were carried out in accordance with the rules and regulations.

He alleged that Babar Saleem Swati was punished for his loyalty to the founding president of PTI, Imran Khan.

“Fiffant the tradition, Babar Swati had delivered a speech in the KP assembly in November of last year, condemning violence against PTI workers in D-CHOWK in Islamabad,” said Qazi Anwar.

After his speech, several government legislators and the opposition benches spoke of the issue, he added.

Qazi Anwar said Swati also launched a debate and managed to adopt a resolution in the Assembly concerning the Katlang incident. “It is only targeted for these reasons,” concluded the report.

“Swati's only fault is his unwavering loyalty to the founding president of PTI and his spouse,” said the report, arguing that the speaker was the victim of this allegiance.

On the other hand, serious cracks appeared within the internal liability committee of PTI.

Following the Qazi Anwar report, members of the Irshad Farman and Musaddiq Abbasi committee expressed strong reserves, according to sources familiar with development.

Sources have indicated that the report did not carry the collective stamp of the committee, and its publication has drawn strong objections from the interior. “There is a clear division between the three members of the committee concerning the content of the report,” a source revealed. “It was not issued by the Committee as a whole, but rather by a member acting solo.”

According to the initiates, these internal reports are generally for the eyes of the party only and intended to be submitted directly to the founding president of the party, Imran Khan.

A member of the committee alleged that the report was intended only for the founder of the PTI, but had been released from the bag before he reached him.

