Prabowo faces pressure to assert management in the middle of the persistent influence of Jokowi





The president of Jakarta (Ann / Jakarta Post), Prabowo Suubianto, faces increasing pressure to consolidate his leadership as concerns develop on the continuous influence of his predecessor, Joko Jokowi Widodo, whose loyalists occupy key positions in the new government. Since he assumed the office at the end of last year, Prabowo has been exposed to the loyalty of his cabinet, in particular after several ministers aligned on Jokowi were seen to visit the former president of his residence in Surakarta, in the center of Java. The situation was still complicated when two ministers were publicly qualified as Jokowi as their boss during an Idul Fitri event, despite the service now under Prabowo. These visits occurred while Prabowo was on tour of the Middle East, in the middle of the rumors of reshuffle of the cabinet. Visits extend beyond ministers, with the best military and police generals, and regional leaders, notably the Governor of Java Oriental Khofifah Indar Parawansa, also paying tribute to Jokowi. The party of Prabowos Gerindra defended these visits as traditional calls from Idul Fitri, rejecting any complaint of double loyalty. Sustainable jokowis influence However, analysts like Nicky Fahrizal of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think that these visits mean that sustainable jokowis. It is a clear sign that his power is always very present, said Nicky. There is always a strong feeling that the Jokowis network, from ministers to bureaucrats of intermediate level, remains active and faithful. This perception was amplified after Prabowos met Megawati Soekarnoputri, the former Jokowis ally became a rival. Analysts suggest that Jokowis' allies are going to Surakarta's subsequent visits have been a show of strength, strengthening its continuous relevance. Adi Prayitno of the Politik Indonesia parameter considers these visits as an effort of consolidation in the midst of rumors of a reshuffle of the cabinet, potentially triggered by concerns concerning the opposition PDI-P joining the cabinet. Calls for stronger leadership Analysts point out that Prabowo must demonstrate stronger leadership to dispel the doubts of the public to who really direct the country. Prabowo must be more present in the daily operation of the firm, advised Nicky, noting its emphasis on international affairs. He must be seen direct at home, chair the firm meetings and publicly hold major political decisions. However, cutting Jokowi entirely is not considered a solution, because it could destabilize the political foundation which led to the electoral victory of Prabowos. Firman Noor of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (FRUD) considers that the concerns concerning the influence that overlap are exaggerated, since the Jokowis allies constitute a minority in the cabinet. He echoes calls to Prabowo to provide a clearer and more coherent political orientation. What people now need is clarity and a more coherent foundation for Prabowos' programs and policies, Firman concluded.

