



The head of the National Intelligence Organization (MT) of Turkeys, Brahim Kaln, met with Hamas upper members on Saturday to discuss the assistance roads in Gaza, according to Jns. The agency published a statement sentenced Israel after the meeting, accusing him of having carried out genocidal activities. The meeting presented Muhammad Darwish, president of Hamas Shura Council, although the location was not disclosed. According to MT, the discussion was focused on the authorization of humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and assess efforts to stop Israeli genocidal activities while putting pressure for a permanent and complete cease-fire. The last situation in efforts to stop the Israeli genocidaire activities in Gaza and to reach a permanent and complete cease-fire was assessed, the agency said, reiterating ankaras full support for Hamass's position against Israel. Turkey will still maintain the inhabitants of Gaza, who have shown great determination and patience to protect their land, despite the Israeli attacks targeting civilians and the fisheries of hunger implemented to move the people, added the press release. Kalns' commitment with Hamas comes in the middle of the increasingly hostile rhetoric of Turkish management, in particular President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has increased its verbal attacks On Israel since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Turkey has regularly expressed its support for Hamas. Last April, Erdogan met The head of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in Istanbul, who was then eliminated by Israel in Tehran. Weeks after meeting Haniyeh, Erdogan boasted Because more than 1,000 Hamas members were treated in Turkey hospitals and also challenged Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization. Erdogan Also met With Hamas upper members in Ankara at the end of January. The meeting was also followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Kalin and other officials of Hamas. Fidan last month discussed the last situation In Gaza during a telephone call with Khalil Al-Hayya, one of the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization.

