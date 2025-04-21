Politics
JD VANCE to arrive in India, planned for key conferences with PM Modi in the middle of speculation on commercial transactions
The visit brings the warm optics of sweet diplomacy: stops at Taj Mahal, a family visit to Jaipur and a likely taste for famous hospitality India. However, behind smiles and tourist visits are an urgent program. India and the United States rush to finalize a bilateral trade agreement before a deadline in July, in the hope of avoiding new stiff rales threatened by President Donald Trump.
The Vances route includes an official meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi At 6.30 p.m. on Monday at 7 a.m., Lok Kalyan Marg, followed by a dinner assisted by cabinet ministers, including the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and the senior BJP leaders.
“A new boost to our links”
The India Ministry of External Affairs considers the visit as more than a ceremonial stopover. This is an official visit. He will meet the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a complete global strategic partnership. So when you have this level of partnership with any country, you will obviously discuss all the relevant questions, said the spokesman for the MEA, Randir Jaiswal, as Reuters reported.
He added with confidence: we are very positive that the visit will give a boost to our bilateral links.
The United States is the largest India trading partner. The bidirectional trade reached $ 129 billion in 2024, with a substantial surplus of $ 45.7 billion in favor of the India. According to Reuters, India is open to reducing prices on more than half of its US imports by $ 41.8 billion during the part of the evolution of the commercial package.
Trump context
The backdrop of the visit is the personal relationship between Modi and Trump, which helped India-US relations through turbulent geopolitical waters. Events like Howdy Modi in Houston and Namaste Trump in Ahmedabad were more than political competitions.
Trump continues to designate India as a pricing attacker and the tariff king, but his administration wishes to obtain an effect of economic and strategic lever in Asia, especially since tensions with China degenerate. With the 90 -day break on pricing hikes announced by Trump on April 9, India is under pressure to conclude an agreement before July.
The arrival of vances can help to advance this momentum. Harsh Pant, head of strategic studies at the Delhis observing Research Foundation, told Reuters: the fact that American-Chinese tensions accelerate, and Vance seems in particular to have played a very publicized role in American diplomacy, also means that the visit assumes a layer of additional meaning.
Base work for greater movements
Although no agreement should be signed during this trip, the two governments set the foundations for the main defense and commercial partnerships. After Modis in February met Trump in Washington, a joint declaration reported ambitions in AI, energy, semiconductors, critical minerals and co-production of weapons.
India should obtain and co -produce the anti -javelin missiles and Stryker combat vehicles. These discussions should continue when the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits India in the coming months.
A defense framework agreement is also underway for later this year. All this indicates that vances visits, although officially brief and culturally rich, is more than a gesture of good will. It is a question of maintaining chemistry and chemistry between two nationalist visions of the world which see a strategic advantage in cooperation.
A symbolic journey
Vances the visit to India also has a powerful symbolism. In many ways, it is a bridge between Trumps America and Modis India. In a recent interview with Podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi recalled that Trump spontaneously walked in a houston stadium crowded with him despite security risks. It was really touching, said Modi, reflecting the personal dynamics that often bypassed bureaucratic inertia.
Vance, a loyalist of Trump and a rising star of republican politics, brings this energy to Delhi. The presence of his family, including her young children, adds an emotional texture to diplomacy. As recently shown by family landing visuals in Rome, Vance is as much a father as a vice-president. Similar images of India could help soften the edges of political negotiation.
The hoisting holes welcoming Vance were seen through New Delhi on Monday, in particular near the Palam airport and the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapurigestures intended to reflect the heat but also to implement a very deliberate public message.
After Monday, commitments in the capital, Vance and his family will go to Jaipur for cultural visits and meetings with the chief minister of Rajasthans, Bhajanlal Sharma and the governor. On Wednesday, the family should visit Agras Taj Mahal and the Shilpgram craft bazaar. Vance leaves India early Thursday morning.
Although the visit does not end with a large handshake on commercial terms, it marks a critical chapter in a broader story. It is a reminder that personal diplomacies, monuments, family tripscan sometimes accelerate state machines faster than formal negotiations.
And for Modi and Trump, and now Vance, this machine is still in motion.
(With agency entries)
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/jd-vance-to-arrive-in-india-set-for-key-talks-with-pm-modi-amid-trade-deal-speculation/articleshow/120468235.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jeff Evans – A tribute
- Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, made this big announcement in India one day after the call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- China's Zon retains Kroon, the Brazilian Calderano creates history
- Bangkok Post – City Hall is under fire to compensate the earthquake
- In order to stop imports, the government optimizes the absorption of farmers rice
- Pedro Pascal is in season 2 “more than people think”
- Alexander Zverev beats Ben Shelton for the third title of Munich
- Role of crucial officials in the realization of Viksit Bharat, ..
- The EU selectively condemns the political persecution Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Can Tennessee Football QBS exchange with UCLA? Joey Aguilar things to know
- Crown Awards: Page Not found
- Will the 'Easter truce' in Ukraine be the last? #Russia #UKRAINE #BBCNEWS