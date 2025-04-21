



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the US elections of 2024 mean for Washington and Le Monde

Donald Trump has collected more than $ 239 million for his second inauguration, have shown the federal documents, a record sum, because some of the most powerful American management chiefs have sought to arouse the favor of the new president.

The deposits, revealed on Sunday, showed that most of the largest American companies made a donation, especially those in the technological sector.

Apple’s general manager Tim Cook, Openai Sam Altman’s boss and Uber Dara Khosrows CEO, each gave $ 1 million, just like Amazon, Nvidia, Google, Meta, Broadcom, Perplexity AI, C3.ai, Micron, Qualcomm and Intuit.

Robinhood's retail trading platform has given $ 2 million, while crypto coinbase and Solana companies have donated $ 1 million. IBM and Microsoft gave $ 750,000.

Many leading Americas and billionaires attended an inauguration of Trumps, including Cook, the chief of the meta Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Google Sundar Pichai and the Amazons Jeff Bezos.

The transportation of funds more than double the $ 107 million that Trump has collected in 2017 lasted the large American industries.

Financial giants, notably Jpmorgan Chase, Blackrock, Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, each gave $ 1 million to the Committee, as are the TE & T telecommunications companies, Comcast and Verizon.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, Conocophillips energy groups, Exxonmobil and Western Petroleum, Merck and Pfizer pharmaceutical groups, and Stellantis, Hyundai, General Motors and Toyota Automakers have each given $ 1 million. Chevron gave $ 2 million.

The American brands McDonalds, Fedex, Target and Boeing have been joined by less known companies such as Bank Ozk and Breeze Smoke in a donation of $ 1 million or more.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

Trump has also raised millions of elite in the Americas, including $ 1 million in conservative megadonors Miriam Adelson, widow of the late Casino Sheldon Adelson, and Marlene Ricketts, wife of the founder of TD Ameritrade, Joe Ricketts. He gave $ 100,000.

Citadels Ken Griffin, Elliott Managements Paul Singer, Este Lauder Héritier Ron Lauder and the former manager of Paypal Ken Howery, who previously was Ambassador of Trumps in Sweden, and Keith Rabois also gave $ 1 million.

Recommended

Jared Isaacman, the presidents chosen to lead NASA, made a donation of $ 2 million. The Secretary of Education and former struggle promoter Linda McMahon made a donation of $ 1 million. Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, donated $ 250,000 and trade secretary Howard Lutnicks Cantor Fitzgerald gave $ 1,047,000 a nod to the 47th President.

The Trumps Committee received 4 million dollars from Warren Stephens, $ 2 million from Melissa Argyros, $ 1 million from Tilman Fertitta and Dan Newlin and $ 250,000 from Nicole McGraw, the presidents chose the American ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lattonia, Colombia and Croatia respectively.

Pilgrims Pride Corp, a large poultry producer, gave more than any other entity, giving $ 5 million.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7b0e136a-e3f6-4943-83c5-6b6efce4db26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos