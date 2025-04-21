UGM historian on Soeharto as a national hero: “ `Not ignore historical facts ''

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The historian of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), Agus Suwignyo, said that Soeharto meets the criteria and the requirements to appoint a national hero. However, the public cannot ignore the historical facts and the controversies surrounding President Soeharto at the time of 1965.

“In terms of criteria and requirements to be a national hero, the name of Soeharto meets these criteria. However, we cannot ignore the historical facts and controversies of 1965,” said Agus on Thursday, April 17, 2025, as the city below Ugm.ac.id page.

Before that, the Ministry of Social Affairs will continue to deal with the proposal to confer the title of national heroes to the 2nd President of Indonesia, Soeharto. The Minister of Social Affairs, Saifullah Yusuf, said that his ministry will operate according to the normative mechanisms, as long as no rule was raped.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs remains normative. If nothing is violated, we must deal with the proposal and submit it to the Honorary Council,” said Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, or colloquially known as Gus Ipul in the tempo on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The UGM historian, AGUS SUWIGNYO, said that on the basis of the Minister of Social Affairs, number 15 of 2012, concerning the conference proposal for the national hero, a person appointed for the title must fulfill several general and specific requirements. Several conditions which must be met include the real contribution as a leader or fighter, and will never betray the nation.

AGUS said that Soeharto is recognized for its important role in the fight against independence. Throughout his military career, Soeharto participated once in the general offensive on March 1, 1949, which managed to release Yogyakarta from colonial domination.

Then in 1962, Soeharto became the command of the Mandala command in the operation to release the West of Irian. AGUS said that the important role of Soeharto in various military movements had proven its strong influence on the independence of the country.

“The historical perspective on Soeharto cannot be in black and white. As a national hero, we cannot ignore historical facts. But we cannot ignore its contribution to independence,” said Agus.

AGUS admitted that there is no problem with the contribution of Soeharto to independence. However, he mentioned that the appointment of Soeharto as a national hero will raise critical points of view, wondering how someone who was once a leader in human rights violations and the repression of press freedom can receive the title of hero.

AGUS has suggested the need for specialization and categorization if SOEHARTO must receive the title of national heroes. “The history of recording must take into account the context. Thus, for example, if there is a category of national heroes in a certain field, the title can be given but in a context and specific notes,” he said.

AGUS has revealed the possibility that a figure of the movement also has a dark file during their life, which has an impact to date. If the title is given with a specific context or period, recognition of their contribution can be made without ignoring other historical facts. AGUS said that the drafting and recognition of history must take into account the perspectives and contexts that will affect public judgment in the present and the future towards national history.

Similar cases have also occurred with Syafruddin Prawiranegara, a figure considered extreme during the opposition to the centralization of power at the start of independence. AGUS mentioned that his role in the revolutionary government of the Republic of Indonesia (PRRI) in 1958 led to being qualified as a traitor, even if Syafruddin was an important figure when the emergency government was formed.

“In addition, we have not been recognized for various personalities in the fields of art, technology and knowledge. I think there must be a study concerning national heroes outside of military circles,” said Agus.

Reject Soeharto as a national hero movement

The civil society movement for judge Soeharto or Gema launched a petition to reject the granting of the title of national heroes in Soeharto on April 8, 2025.

The secretary general of the Indonesian association of the families of the disappeared or Ikohi, Zaenal Muttaqien, said that this petition had been made because former President Soeharto is not worthy of being honored as a national hero.

“The proposal to confer the title of heroes to Soeharto has surfaced several times each year. So, with us, with Non -governmental organizationsHuman rights defenders, legal aid institutions and others are still creating petitions to reject it, “said Ikohi Zaenal Muttaqien Secretary General when he was contacted by Tempo on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

As of April 21, 2025 at 07:00 WIB, the petition entitled “Reject the title of national heroes for Soeharto!” was signed by 3,870 people on the Change.org website. “We consider the proposal as an attempt to erase history and to whiten the crimes committed by Soeharto,” said the tempo, head of the Kontras impunity division, Jane Rosalina, at the Tempo, April 15, 2025. Jane believes that the proposal to confer the title of heroes to Soeharto gained ground after the MPR (Popular Consultative Assembly) revoked the name of SOEHARTO of article 4 of the 1998 MPR 9 resolution concerning the name of corruption, collusion and the name of the state of nepotism mentioned in September 2024. specifically mentioned in article 4. Dinda Shabrina contributed to the drafting of this article

Choice of the publisher: More than 3,000 people sign the petition rejecting the title of the national hero for Soeharto

Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News