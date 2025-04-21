Original or false diplomas have not erased Jokowi's sin damaged by the Constitution, Nazlira Alhabsy was strong





The excitement linked to the alleged or original false diploma but false (asphalt) of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) was also replied by a lawyer and social media activist, Nazlira Alhabsy. Bentengsumbar.com – The excitement linked to the alleged or original false diploma but false (asphalt) of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) was also replied by lawyers and social media activists, Nazlira Alhabsy. He regretted the hypothesis that if one day the diploma was proven original, then all the criticism of Jokowi would not be relevant. “”It is really strange that every time I hear someone comments, if the diploma of Jokowi turns out to be original, how? What do you mean? Thus chosen and superficial the question“Nazlira wrote on x @naz_lira, cited on Monday April 21, 2025. Nazlira pointed out that the original Jokowi diploma would lead to aspects of the legality of the position he had brought. “”Without reducing the slightest responsibility for all acts of violation of law, constitutions and democratic crimes which had been committed later,“Nazlira said. According to Nazlira, even if the diploma of Jokowi was true, then its sins damage the Constitution, in charge of brutal debt in more than a generation of people in the future, using the National Strategic Project (PSN) for the interests of private oligarchic projects, to an alleged gratification to their children and other lies, it is far from the thousands of times as a fascinating fact. Nazlira has also insinuated the logic of comparing proof of the diploma with the identity of crime authors. “”If there is a flight to enter your apartment by disguising disguise as a guest, leaving your KTP in the safety hall, then stuck your money and your jewelry, removed all your cars and engines, and you suspect that the KTP is false on the basis of logic, it is impossible for the authors to leave the original KTP, “ said Nazlira. “”Is it worth it to be questioned: if the KTP turns out to be the original? What do you mean? “”He continued. Previously, dozens of members of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team came to UGM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Three members of the TPUA composed of Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifauzia were received by the assistant Chancellor for Wening Udasmoro, vice-Chancellor for student affairs, community service and former Arie Sujito, secretary of Anddi Sandi University, of the dean of the Sigita Forestry Sunarta, and Sleeman Sleeman, and Sleeman, di Yogyatera. The arrival of TPUA intends to clarify a certain number of documents related to the history of education of Joko Widodo on the campus.

