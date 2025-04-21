Politics
American VP JD VANCE To reach family in Delhi today, meet PM Modi | Latest news from India
New Delhi: US vice-president JD VANCE is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Monday with his family for a three-day visit that will include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with current commercial negotiations that should appear in talks.
However, a large part of the objective of the trip to India will be on cultural commitments and visits to tourist sites in Jaipur and AGRA which aim to present Vances three children son Ewan and Vivek and his daughter Mirabel in the country where their mother Usha traces her roots.
Currently, the only substantial official commitment in the Vances calendar is a meeting with Modi and a dinner which will be organized by the Prime Minister during his official residence on Monday evening, people familiar with anonymity said. Several cabinet ministers, including Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, and the best leaders of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party should attend dinner, they said.
A change at the time of the arrival of vances in New Delhi, he should now fly in the capital several hours later than expected, meetings with several managers are no longer part of the route. Modi also has a busy schedule this week because he will go to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23.
Vance will receive an honor guard at the airport when he arrived. Vances should shop in an outlet for crafts and Indian manufacturing textiles in the center of Delhi a few hours after their arrival, people said.
India is the second stage of a two -nations tour of a week by Vance which started on April 18 and already took it to Italy. This is his first visit to India, and Modi and Vance met for the last time on the sidelines of the AI action of the AI in Paris in February.
India-US negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement and President Donald Trumps reciprocal tariffs, currently interrupted until July, should include in the official interactions of Vances in New Delhi.
The spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said last week at a press conference that India and the United States had a complete global strategic partnership and that all relevant questions will be discussed during the Vances visit. Our relationship is such that we are doing everything that is one of the human effects, all these bilateral problems will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give our bilateral links a boost, he said.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit was an opportunity for both parties to examine progress in implementing the results of the joint declaration of India-US published on February 13 during the visit to the United States. The two parties will also exchange views of regional and global developments, he said.
Shortly after dinner organized by Modi, Vance went from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday evening. On April 22, Vance will receive an official reception from the Governor of Rajasthan and Minister -in -Chief, and his family should visit Amer Strong, Juitar Mantar, City Palace and Hawa Mahal.
In the afternoon, Vance will give a speech to the Rajasthan International Center before holding meetings with political and commercial leaders. On April 23, the vances will go to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.
Vances Visit follows a trip to India by the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was the first member of the Trumps cabinet to go to New Delhi in March for a security conclave and the Dialogue Grainsina.
It will be the third trip abroad since entering into office. Vance visited Paris and Munich in February, when its remarks during public events criticizing the European allies for the censorship of freedom of expression and defense rushed many feathers because they considered favorable to the right forces.
Vance visited Greenland in March with his wife and his waltz, but received an icy reception due to the interest of Trump's administrations to take control of the autonomous territory of Denmark.
