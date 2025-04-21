I don't want to show a diploma, Jokowi actually threatened criticism





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, has now chosen to attack after having previously survived in the controversy of alleged false diplomas who returned to go out. Instead of publicly opening the original document, Jokowi has in fact made it difficult to access information and challenge his criticism. Although confirming his diploma is valid, Jokowi only shows it a handful of journalists without authorizing any documentation. This closed attitude actually invites greater suspicion. According to the political observer Buni Yani, the attitude of the UGM as Alma Mater of Jokowi was also under the spotlight. The well -known campus is not considered to be transparent and has even aggravated its own image in the eyes of the public. “UGM seems to be very protected Jokowi from the start,” said Buni Yani, as published Rmol Sunday April 20, 2025. Not only that Jokowi has now changed the strategy. He challenged all those who doubted the validity of his diploma to prove it before the court. In fact, he threatened to report with charomnia charges. “Jokowi is very convinced that he will win because he still feels controlling the law application of the police, prosecutors, judges,” said Buni Yani. However, the power of social media machines that supported it – it is a buzzer – has now started to weaken. It is suspected that the financing of digital support lines has been arrested. To cope with the pressure, Jokowi began to hold new characters like Hercules, who are known to have a basic network. Buni Yani said that this question could not be underestimated because it involved the integrity of the leader of a nation, not just a personal problem. “Jokowi could no longer deceive the public that he seemed very calm. Conversely, all of his steps showed that he was panicked,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rmoljabar.id/tak-mau-tunjukkan-ijazah-jokowi-justru-ancam-balik-pengkritik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

