Role of crucial officials in the realization of Viksit Bharat, ..

New Delhi, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi approached on Monday at the 17th program of the national day of the national capital, welcoming the incessant efforts of Indian officials and stressing their key role in the realization of the dream of a “ Viksit Bharat ''.

Speaking to Vigyan Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi has paid tributes rich to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recalling his emblematic address of 1947 in which he called civil servants the “steel framework” of India.

“This day of civil services is special for several reasons. We are celebrating 75 years of our Constitution and the 150th birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On April 21, 1947, he described (civil servants) as the steel framework of India,” he said.

By reflecting on the vision of the patel, the Prime Minister said: “He set up the ideals of an official – the one who serves the nation with honesty, discipline, democratic spirit and dedication. These lessons from Sardar Patel become even more relevant while we are heading towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat.”

Prime Minister Modi said that the dream of a Bharat Viksit will require each arm of progress to work in synergy.

“Our bureaucracy and our development of policies cannot work with obsolete methods when the world evolves so quickly. Our young generation grows with rapid technological changes, new gadgets every two to three years. We must match this pace,” he said.

Highlight the areas where India must grow – from sports specific to sports and space – the Prime Minister stressed: “Everyone looks towards you (civil servants). You have a great responsibility to help India become the third world economy. We must work together to ensure that this objective is achieved.”

The theme of this year for civil services day is the “holistic development of India”, which the Prime Minister explained as “no village has left, there is no family”.

He also presented the prices of the Prime Minister for excellence in public administration, recognizing the most efficient officials behind initiatives such as Prime Minister Vishwakarma, Poshan Tracker, Siksha Setu Axom and Sugamya Pustakalaya.

“Good governance is not defined by the number of patterns but by impact, this creates on the ground,” he said. Citing examples, he mentioned the districts where solar energy and the improvement of attendance systems have shown positive results and praised the efforts of public administrators across the country.

He added that in the last decade, India has exceeded progressive progress towards a transformative change.

“Today, India's governance model focuses on new generation reforms. Thanks to technology and innovation, we are filling the gap between government and citizens. These changes are visible not only in urban and rural areas but also in the country's remote corners,” he said.

PM Modi cited Bhagalpur in Bihar, where the recording of pregnant women in the Jagdishpur block increased from 25% to more than 90%. In the Marwah block of Jammu-et-Cachemire, institutional deliveries increased from 30% to 100%, reflecting the improvement of access to health care.

By approaching the world leadership of India, the Prime Minister underlined the extent of his G20 presidency. “For the first time in the history of the G20, more than 200 meetings took place in more than 60 cities, creating a broad and inclusive imprint. It is the holistic approach to India today,” he said, adding: “India is not only participating-India is leading.”

He noted that although many are now talking about the effectiveness of the government, India is already ahead of other countries of a decade. “We have eliminated delays and create new processes. More than 40,000 compliant have been removed to stimulate the ease of business,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled early opposition to reforms, in particular the reduction of compliance and the decriminalization of commercial errors.

He said that the foundation posed in the past decade has considerably strengthened for Viksit Bharat 2047.

“We cannot assess our work or our performance by comparing it to previous governments … We must define our own benchmarks. We must measure the extent to which we are still the purpose of a” Viksit Bharat by 2047 “. The time to count what we have achieved so far is finished.

“India is now the most populous country in the world. Ensuring the saturation of basic facilities should be our absolute priority,” added the Prime Minister.

“Over the past ten years, we have built 4 houses (40 million) permanent houses for the poor, but now we have the goal of building 3 more crosses. We have provided tap water connections to 12 houses in 56 years. Now, we must make sure that each cleaning has access to tap water as soon as possible. In ten years, we have built on 11 toilets. Targets related to waste management “,” he mentioned.

He also launched two e -books – the holistic development of districts and certain innovations – and honored the most efficient neighborhoods in programs like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana, Har Gul Jal and PM Awas Yojana.

The rewarded districts included Rajkot in Gujarat, Gomti in Tripipura, Tinsukia in Assam, Kupwara in Jammu-et-Cachemire and Koraput in Odisha.

The blocks rescued within the framework of the block suction program involved Gamharia (Jharkhand), Parappa (Kerla), Narnor (Tangana), Ganganagar (Tripipura) and Rama (Madhya predesh).