Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, made this big announcement in India one day after the call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was planning to visit India later this year. Sharing an article on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote that it was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I can't wait to visit India later this year!. The technological billionaire cited a position by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a telephone conversation between the two. This comes in the heels of the visit of the American vice-president JD Vance in India from April 21 to 24.

Last week (April 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an article in which he wrote: spoke to @elonmusk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.

In the position, Modi revealed that the duo had discussed the potential collaboration between India and the United States in the fields of technology and innovation. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas, he said.

When PM Modi gifted the panchatting to children Elon Musks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk during his visit to the United States earlier this year. Musk was then accompanied by his girlfriend, Shivon Zilis And their three children Lil X, Azure and Strider who met Modi at Maison Blair. After their meeting, Prime Minister Modi offered children Elon Musks with three books: “The Crescent Moon” by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Great Rk Narayan Collection and Panchatting of Pandit Vishnu Sharma.

In the photos shared by the Prime Minister on X (formerly Twitter), music children were seen read these books. It was also a pleasure to meet the family of Mr. @elonmusks and to speak of a wide range of subjects!, PM Modi wrote in the post.

Tesla to make her debut in India: report

Tesla would be close to entry into the Indian market. The company is preparing to send a few thousand electric cars to a port near Mumbai in the coming months. Bloomberg reports that the company plans to start sales in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore by the third quarter of 2025. Tesla would also have started to hire for roles related to exhibition halls and vehicle deliveries in India.