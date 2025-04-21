Politics
JD Vance landed in Delhi for talks on the accelerated commercial pact | India
The American vice-president, JD Vance, arrived in India for interviews with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on a bilateral trade agreement while the American tariff war with China degenerates and the frightened US global economic alliances.
Vance, joined by the second lady, Usha Vance, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, landed in Delhi on Monday for a four -day visit that mixes high -level negotiations with a family tourist visit. The Vance family was welcomed to the airport by the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vahnaw. They stood under a red canopy which protected them from the flamboyant sun while the soldiers stood in salvation and that a military group played the American anthem.
The White House described the visit as focused on shared economic and geopolitical priorities, while India has declared that Vances would stay in both parties to examine the progress of bilateral relations.
The talks will focus on the Jet-Suivi of a commercial pact in the world of Washingtons prices, even if the protests and tensions of farmers on American immigration threaten to overshadow the trip.
India was struck with 26% of Donald Trump prices on April 2 despite his good relations with Modi. A 90 -day break offered temporary relief, but Delhi remains suspicious.
To browse new economic benefits, officials of the Indian capital have made overtime to hammer the first tranche of the trade agreement that the two parties hope to have finished in the fall. India has already reduced prices on certain American products and other scanning cuts are expected.
The United States is the best India trade partners, with a two-way trade exceeding $ 190 billion (144 billion). This relationship was stimulated after Modi made a goodwill visit to Washington after Trumps returned to the White House. The two leaders prompted For more than the double bilateral exchange at $ 500 billion a mega partnership, as Modi called it.
But not everyone is happy. On April 21, the day of the arrival of vances, Indias the largest and oldest union of farmers, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIks), called for national demonstrations to oppose a commercial agreement. The union says that trade liberalization could devastate agricultural income, in particular in the dairy sector.
AIks, affiliated with the Communist Party of India, claims more than 16 million members and accused the US Secretary of Trade, Howard Litnick, of constraining to demand that the India finding strongly subsidized in the agricultural sector are part of the agreement.
Meanwhile, memories are still fresh in the Modi government demonstrations of large -scale farmers in 202021 which forced the repeal of controversial farmers.
Tensions also move away from student visas and H-1B, often awarded to technological workers. The head of Congress Jairam Ramesh reported American data showing that out of 327 revocations of recent visas for international students, half involved by Indian nationals.
The reasons for the revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension, said Ramesh, urging the Minister of External Affairs to raise the concern of the United States.
The American Immigration Lawyers Association says that US immigration officials actively target international students, including those who have no history of protest.
The concerns about H-1B visas, long vital for Indian technology workers in the United States, are also riding. The Indians represented 70% of all H-1B visas last year, more than 200,000. Uncertainty about profitability encourages a lot to cancel home visits.
The spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, said that the government was very positive that the visit of vances would increase the links more and promise that all the relevant questions would be discussed.
Vances time as vice-president was marked by its first foreign policy in affirmed America. During a European tour, he raised Tempers by criticizing the defense expenses of the allies. In March, during a stop of Greenland, he caused dismay saying: we must have Greenland. Isn't that a question to think we can do without it?
The Viances India visit comes just after the head of the US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard was in Delhi to strengthen the quad the security group of the Four Nations of the United States, India, Japan and Australia considered as a counterweight with the growing weight of China.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, was also on a charming offensive in Southeast Asia, promoting Beijing as a more stable and reliable economic ally than Washington.
Although Vance is mainly visiting, his trip will have a strong personal element. The family will visit the royal palaces of Jaipur and the emblematic Taj Mahal. Managers say that the private component highlights the Indian roots in Usha vances that it was born in the United States of Indian immigrants and deep ties to India.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/21/jd-vance-heads-to-delhi-for-talks-on-fast-tracking-trade-pact
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin offers Zelensky a short Easter exchange
- Pope Francis, a critic from Donald Trump, met Vance at Easter
- Pope Francis will remain memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage: PM Modi | Latest news from India
- Jokowi on rumors in the midst of the visits to the ministers of Prabowo: no twinns
- Vance and Modi are likely to discuss an American potential trade agreement. Here's what you need to know
- 2025 Big at Womens Tennis Tournament -Bugel Unveiled
- The court drops the case against the man on social networks like
- Donald Trump's “America First” agenda means that populists
- World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died at 88
- A new threat has been added to the Ohio State Footballs schedule 2025
- Size earthquake 5.8 Afghanistan border strikes Tajikistan, GFZ says | Wtvb | 1590 AM · 95.5 FM
- “Pope Francis' affection for Indians will always be darling”: PM Modi