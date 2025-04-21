The genre ambassador must actively socialize the proud program of Kencana





Flat earth – Regent Eka Putra as a father of generation planning (gender) Tanah Datar, hopes that the finalists of the gender ambassador are still active in the socialization of the proud Kencana program for various parties. This was revealed in his remarks during the gala dinner and the friendly meeting with all the finalists of the genre ambassador, to the Indo Jolito, Batusangkar building, Thursday (04/17/2025). “Ananda is all candidates for the genre ambassador who will be a model to inspire and promote adolescent characters. Consequently, build a communication bridge between the young generation and various parties,” he said. The regent Eka Putra said, as the finalist of the gender ambassador must prepare by prioritizing a high feeling of solidarity to remember each other, until the evening of the great final later. “Prepare a mentality to go to the grand finale, display the best. Without careful preparation, the results will not be good. We pray that everyone becomes successful, protecting the gender ambassador,” he said. Meanwhile, the president of the PKK TP NY. Lise Eka Putra, as explained by the mother of the Tanah Datar genre, the genre program is a program developed to prepare a family life for adolescents. So that they are able to hold education, career, etc. with complete planning. “We know that the objective of this program is ten to twenty-four years of unmarried adolescents and to take care of the community for adolescents. It is an effort to improve the quality of adolescents as its role in economic development and growth,” he said. To welcome the grand finale later, the finalists were also invited to try to show the potential as much as possible and to focus on themselves without ignoring the others. “Dig all the experiences of various sources, be the best of the best. Hopefully that Ananda can follow in the footsteps of her predecessors, to make the right name of Tanah Datar Regency,” said Ms. Lise. On the other hand, the head of the office of Tanah Datar PPKB PMD Andurrahman Hadi said that the number of finalists of the gender ambassador was 30 people, the selection results were 127 people who had been detained on January 25, 2025. “Alhamdulillah, a series of selection activities was well done. The result is that 30 finalists of the genre ambassador selected to participate in the grand finale on April 19, 2025. And, currently he participates in quarantine activities, hope that the whole series of activities will take place as planned,” he said. (Prokopim-Rhn)

