Politics
Pandoras Box: Alarm Ringings in Indonesia on the growing military role
Jakarta – A greater military influence in the government, threatened journalists and a stuttering economy by the Indonesian President Prabowo suffered the first six months in power triggered alarm ringtates for activists worried about returning to the authoritarian roots of the nations.
In March, the Indonesian Parliament modified a law allowing military personnel in active service to work in 14 state institutions from 10, including the Office of General Prosecutors, which, according to defense groups, could weaken the legal controls of military abuses.
The decision is concerned about the criticisms that the third democracy of the world could return to the time of the dictator Suharto, who ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades.
The government does not realize that Indonesia has a collective trauma on the authoritarian government of the New Order (Suhartos), said Hussein Ahmad, deputy director of the imperfect rights group.
Before President Suharto was overthrown by demonstrations led by students in 1998, Mr. Prabowo was commander for an elite force to remove the disorders.
He remains accused of human rights violations, in particular allegations according to which he had ordered the abduction of activists at the end of Mr. Suhartos' rule that Mr. Prabowo denied and was never charged For.
He has since rehabilitated his image and has been elected in 2024 In the hope that he would pursue the policies of the popular predecessor Joko Widodo.
However, during the six months which followed their coming to power, Mr. Prabowos Ancien Life as a general was plunged into the eyes of the public.
His administrations move to extend the role of soldiers in the government raised the eyebrows even within the Indonesian political elite.
After Mr. Prabowo appointed government representatives to launch discussions on the law in Parliament in February, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said he was taboo for military staff.
It was one of the doctrines that we delivered at the time … If you want to do politics, resign, he said.
The presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi denied that the new law regresses Indonesia in the era of Mr. Suhartos.
This law actually limits the role … to 14 sectors that really need skills and expertise relevant to (military) training, he told AFPadding that criticisms were inaccurate.
Silence journalists
After its inauguration of October, Mr. Prabowo paraded his office in military fatigue during a retirement.
In November, his Minister of Defense also a former accused general of abuse under Mr. Suharto announced that 100 battalions would be set up to enforce the agenda of governments.
And Mr. Prabowo has also faced reactions in recent months to reduce government budgets, while the economy of the Indonesian battle is still struck by a rupe of rupees and research markets in reaction to Washingtons prices.
Addition to concerns is a new regulation issued in March Allow the police to monitor foreign journalists and researchers. He gives the police the power to provide a letter of authorization when reporting certain places, although a spokesman said later that the letter was not compulsory.
But the regulations could still frighten journalists working on sensitive subjects, said Andreas Harsono, human rights surveillance.
Journalism still goes hand in hand with democracy, he said.
If journalism is removed, freedom of expression is removed, democracy will be paralyzed.
Country Press prospered after the fall of Mr. Suharto, but local journalists have raised in recent weeks for an intimidation environment.
To MarcH, Tempo Magazine, which publishes critical articles from the government, received a pig's head and six decapitated rats.
Mr. Prabowos’s spokesman denied any government role in the incident and said that a survey was underway.
The Tempos website has also started to see cyber attacks in April After having published an investigation into certain game companies in Cambodia and its links with Indonesian magnate and politicians.
Journalist Francisca Christy Rosana, who has been Doxxe in recent weeks, said they had received the strong and strong message. This terror was not only intended to intimidate but to silence and stop our work.
Be fed up
Thousands of people through Indonesia in March protested the new law, carrying posters that have asked soldiers to return to the barracks.
Rejecting the indignation of audiences concerning the double potential role of soldiers in the government as nonsense, Mr. Prabowo said that he respected the right of peoples to protest.
But if the demonstrations create chaos and disorders, in my opinion, this is contrary to national interest, he said in an interview earlier in April.
Mr. Andrie Yunus de Kontras, the commission for disappeared and victims of violence, said the demonstrations were the tip of the iceberg. Civilians are fed up with the entry of militarism into civil affairs, he said, warning that the path to a military regime is open. We consider that the passage of the (military law) is an attempt to open the Pandoras box. AFP
