The American vice-president, JD Vance, will begin his official four-day visit to India from today, from April 21 to 24. Accompanied by his wife of Indian origin, Usha Vance and their children, this marks the first trip from Vance to India.

Vice-president Vance is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. His plane is expected to land in the Air Force, Palam in New Delhi around 9:30 am in the morning and will be officially received at 10:00 am. An official meeting between Vice-President Vance and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7 years old, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Their discussions can focus on strengthening economic, commercial and defense cooperation between the two nations.

After official meetings, the Vance family should visit Jaipur and Agra. Vice-president Vance will go to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he had to visit Agra.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of world renowned, the Taj Mahal, is being prepared for the next visit to the Vice-President Vance. The monument, which has welcomed many world leaders over the years, will now see the vice-president Vance and his wife walking in the mausoleum and admiring his timeless beauty. Earlier, in 2020, US President Donald Trump visited Taj Mahal with First Lady Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, while JD Vance embarks on his visit to India with his family, the small village of Vadluru in the District of Western Godavari of Andhra Pradesh is in effervescence of anticipation. Vadluru is the ancestral home of Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), the wife of the vice-president Vance, and the inhabitants hope that the couple will visit their village during their stay in the country. The visit sparked a wave of excitement and emotion among the villagers who are very proud of the achievements of Usha.

Vance in India's visit will end on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6:40 am.

The visit is also crucial because all the relevant questions between India and the United States will be discussed during the next visit of the American vice-president JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which should strengthen bilateral links, said the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randir Jaiswal.

During the weekly media conference last Thursday, asked about the possibility of pricing discussions, Jaiswal said: “We have a complete global strategic partnership, when you have this level of partnership with any country … Obviously, you will discuss all the relevant questions …”

He added: “Of course, our relationship is such that we are doing everything that is part of our human efforts of our bilateral commitment … So all this Bilaterall problem will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give our bilateral links a boost.”

Jaiswal also underlined the current discussions between India and the United States concerning a potential trade agreement. “We are talking to the American party so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done,” he said.

He added that India was convinced that the visit would give an additional boost to the bilateral links of India.

Earlier, JD Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend.

Vance arrived in Italy on Friday and held broad bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, he met church officials, including the secretary to the Vatican of Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The vice-president concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.



