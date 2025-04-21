Politics
JD Vance begins a visit to India at 4 days today, to meet PM Modi
New Delhi:
The American vice-president, JD Vance, will begin his official four-day visit to India from today, from April 21 to 24. Accompanied by his wife of Indian origin, Usha Vance and their children, this marks the first trip from Vance to India.
Vice-president Vance is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. His plane is expected to land in the Air Force, Palam in New Delhi around 9:30 am in the morning and will be officially received at 10:00 am. An official meeting between Vice-President Vance and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7 years old, Lok Kalyan Marg.
Their discussions can focus on strengthening economic, commercial and defense cooperation between the two nations.
After official meetings, the Vance family should visit Jaipur and Agra. Vice-president Vance will go to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he had to visit Agra.
The UNESCO World Heritage Site of world renowned, the Taj Mahal, is being prepared for the next visit to the Vice-President Vance. The monument, which has welcomed many world leaders over the years, will now see the vice-president Vance and his wife walking in the mausoleum and admiring his timeless beauty. Earlier, in 2020, US President Donald Trump visited Taj Mahal with First Lady Melania Trump.
Meanwhile, while JD Vance embarks on his visit to India with his family, the small village of Vadluru in the District of Western Godavari of Andhra Pradesh is in effervescence of anticipation. Vadluru is the ancestral home of Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), the wife of the vice-president Vance, and the inhabitants hope that the couple will visit their village during their stay in the country. The visit sparked a wave of excitement and emotion among the villagers who are very proud of the achievements of Usha.
Vance in India's visit will end on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6:40 am.
The visit is also crucial because all the relevant questions between India and the United States will be discussed during the next visit of the American vice-president JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which should strengthen bilateral links, said the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randir Jaiswal.
During the weekly media conference last Thursday, asked about the possibility of pricing discussions, Jaiswal said: “We have a complete global strategic partnership, when you have this level of partnership with any country … Obviously, you will discuss all the relevant questions …”
He added: “Of course, our relationship is such that we are doing everything that is part of our human efforts of our bilateral commitment … So all this Bilaterall problem will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give our bilateral links a boost.”
Jaiswal also underlined the current discussions between India and the United States concerning a potential trade agreement. “We are talking to the American party so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done,” he said.
Jaiswal also said that India has a complete strategic global partnership with the United States, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all important questions are discussed.
“This is an official visit. It will meet the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a complete global strategic partnership. So when you have this level of partnership with any country, you will obviously discuss all the relevant questions,” said Jaiswal.
He added that India was convinced that the visit would give an additional boost to the bilateral links of India.
“And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are everything that is part of the human effort … is part of our bilateral commitment. So all these problems, the bilateral problems will be discussed. And we are very positive that the visit will give our bilateral links a boost,” he said.
Earlier, JD Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend.
Vance arrived in Italy on Friday and held broad bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, he met church officials, including the secretary to the Vatican of Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
The vice-president concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/jd-vance-begins-4-day-india-visit-today-to-meet-pm-modi-8214761
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin offers Zelensky a short Easter exchange
- Pope Francis, a critic from Donald Trump, met Vance at Easter
- Pope Francis will remain memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage: PM Modi | Latest news from India
- Jokowi on rumors in the midst of the visits to the ministers of Prabowo: no twinns
- Vance and Modi are likely to discuss an American potential trade agreement. Here's what you need to know
- 2025 Big at Womens Tennis Tournament -Bugel Unveiled
- The court drops the case against the man on social networks like
- Donald Trump's “America First” agenda means that populists
- World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died at 88
- A new threat has been added to the Ohio State Footballs schedule 2025
- Size earthquake 5.8 Afghanistan border strikes Tajikistan, GFZ says | Wtvb | 1590 AM · 95.5 FM
- “Pope Francis' affection for Indians will always be darling”: PM Modi