What about the agenda of the American vice-president during his 4-day visit to the country? First post

India is about to welcome a special guest from today (April 21). After completing his visit to Italy, the American vice-president JD Vance heads for India, with his wife, Usha, and their three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. The second American family will be in India until April 24 in which they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even go to Jaipur and Agra.

The time of the visit of vances in India is important, it comes at a time when the United States is in the middle of a trade war with China and the world economic alliances of Washingtons are trembling.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice-President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, as well as their children welcomed at Palam airport. The Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw received the vice-president.

In particular, India deploys the red carpet for vances, because the nation receives an American vice-president for the first time in more than a decade.

So, what is the agenda of vances? What does their route look like? What has India planned for the American vice-president?

Greater Welcome JD VANCE AND FAMILY

After his visit to Italy, Vance and his family went up to the Air Force Two Aircraft on Sunday at Rome Ciampino airport and should land at the Air Force Station, Palam at 10 a.m. Monday April 21. In addition to his family, USHA, and the children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance should be accompanied by at least five senior officials, in particular the Pentagon and the State Department.

Vance will receive an official guard of honor at the airport.

#WATCH | Delhi: Hoardings of the American vice-president JD Vance, installed near the airport of Palam and the region of Chanakyapuri, before his arrival on April 21 US vice-president JD Vance will be during his first official visit to India from April 21 to 24. He will be accompanied by the second lady Usha

A few hours after their arrival in Delhi, where they will be installed at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel, Vance and his family should visit the temple Swaminarayan Akshardham in the capital, and could visit a sales complex selling traditional hand -made products.

Security was intensified through the national capital for JD Vance and the second visit of the Lady of Indian origin in the country. According to a senior police official, we have already performed simulated exercises according to the security protocol for the high-level visit of the American Vice-President. Security has been tightened in different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything is going well and that no unfortunate incident occurs during the visit.

In addition, several trading diversions have been ordered in and around the capital to ensure the fluid movement of vances.

A woman and a child pass in front of a banner welcoming the American vice-president JD Vance in a street in New Delhi. AP

Go to business with PM Modi

US vice-president JD Vance should meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight at the PMS 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

It has been reported that the Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, may meet Vance earlier during the day, but that the Ministry of External Affairs has not provided any detail so far. There is also no call provided by Vance on vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar, according to sources Hindus.

In his discussions with the Prime Minister, Modi who should start at 6.30 p.m., the American vice-president, JD Vance, should discuss the finalization of the bilateral trade agreement India-US proposed as well as the means of stimulating the global trajectory of links between the two countries.

The Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the Indian ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra should be part of the Indian team to be led by Modi, said sources.

US vice-president JD Vance will meet Prime Minister Modi tonight at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The two will discuss the bilateral trade agreement. File Image / Reuters

The bilateral trade agreement is important for the two countries. The United States is the best business partners in India, with a two-way trade exceeding $ 190 billion. However, there was a shot in commercial links while Trump announced a reciprocal tariff of 26% on Indian products as part of its pricing announcement on April 2.

The trade agreement is considered to be a win-win for both parties: New Delhi is looking for favorable conditions for its exports, while Washington seeks greater access to the market for its agricultural and dairy products.

By referring to the importance of the agreement, the White House had declared earlier that the vice-president will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country.

However, apart from the trade agreement, it has been reported that Prime Minister Modi will also raise the question of the dismissal of student visas and H-1B to Indian nationals. In recent times, US immigration officials have aggressively targeting international students, including those of India.

The spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, had previously declared that the government was very positive that the visit of vances would increase the links more and promise that all the relevant questions would be discussed.

After the talks, Prime Minister Modi will welcome JD Vance and his family for dinner.

Vances to be dazzled by culture in Jaipur and Agra

The people of knowledge said that once his commitments in Delhi finished, the American vice-president, his wife and children will go to Jaipur where they will be installed at the Palais de Rambagh, a luxury hotel that once served as a royal guest house.

On April 22, Vances will begin their second stage of the visit to India with a visit to Amer Fort, also known as Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. According to a Moneycontrol Report, the second American family will be welcomed Suraj Pol Gate by two decorated elephants, Chanda and Pushpa.

The second Lady Usha vance with the American vice-president JD Vance, carrying their daughter Mirabel. The Vance family will be in India from today until April 24. File Image / Reuters

The American vice-president will then be adorned with Jodhpuri Safas and will be treated with folk performance, puppet shows, traditional outfits and regional cuisine during the two and a half hour tour.

Later in the day, US vice-president Vance will give the opening speech to the United States commercial summit in India at Rajasthan International Center.

Once the Jaipur leg of his visit is finished, the vances will move to Agra on April 23 where they will visit the Taj Mahal one of the seven wonders of the world. The Vice-President and the American family will probably spend almost three hours in the monument, followed by a trip to Shilpgram, an outdoor emporium where they will live and buy traditional Indian artifacts, further enriching their understanding of the India artistic heritage.

Vances visit will end on April 24 at 6:40 a.m., after which they will return to the United States.

Meaning of India Visit Viances

JD vances Visit to India has been a first by an American vice-president since 2013 when Joe Biden, who was vice-president, visited the nation. His trip to the country takes on even more important importance because it takes place in the context of a world trade war that President Donald Trump triggered.

In addition, it comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping was part of a tour of Southeast Asia to promote Beijing as a more stable and more reliable ally than Washington.

The visit of the American vice-president JD Vance in India is also the effort of the Trump administration to exercise his sweet diplomacy. File Image / Reuters

But this visit is also an attempt by the Trump administration to exercise its sweet diplomacy due to vances connects with India, graceful of his wife, USHA. The VANCE family visit is likely to present the importance of the United States Indian States at a time when the United States adopts a more assertive position on the world scene, said Milan Vahnav, director of the South Asian program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Bloomberg. There is a feeling of Indian-American diaspora in India, said Vahnav. There will be a feeling of return.

With agency entries