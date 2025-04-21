US vice-president JD Vance arrives in Delhi, will meet PM Modi







New Delhi: US vice-president JD Vance arrived in New Delhi this morning for his four-day visit to India. The American vice-president is in India with his wife, Usha Vance, the second Indian-American lady. The Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw welcomed the US vice-president of Palam airport, where Mr. Vance received an honorary guard of tri-service. The American vice-president's plane landed in the Palam technical zone in New Delhi. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, with talks likely to focus on an early finalization of the proposed bilateral commercial pact and means of strengthening the links of India-US. The National Security Councilor Ajit Doval and the Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, should join the discussions. #WATCH | Delhi: Vice-President of the United States, JD Vance receives ceremonial honorary custody when he arrived at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. He will meet PM Modi later during the day. pic.twitter.com/xzx8p85lvz Years (@ani) April 21, 2025 This is Mr. Vance's first visit to India after taking over as vice-president of the United States. It is accompanied by a delegation of five members, including representatives of the Pentagon and the State Department. Live updates: JD Vance arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today in the 1st visit to India The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement: “The visit will offer both parties the opportunity to examine the progress of bilateral relations and the implementation of the results of the joint declaration of the India-US published on February 13 during the visit of the Prime Minister to the United States. The two parties will also exchange opinions on regional and global developments in mutual interest.” After meeting Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Vance and his family will visit Jaipur and Agra. On Tuesday, the American vice-president will visit the emblematic bitter palaces. Later in the day, he will give an opening speech to the United States's commercial summit in India at Rajasthan International Center. The summit will see the participation of the best Indian and American officials, Mr. Vance should talk about bilateral trade and investments between the two countries. On Wednesday, the American vice-president will go to AGRA for a visit to the Taj Mahal. After spending almost three hours at the monument, he will return to Jaipur the same afternoon and visit the palace of the city of Jaipur. He must meet the chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Governor Haribhau Bagade on April 22. He will leave for Washington on Thursday.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-vice-president-jd-vance-arrives-in-delhi-will-meet-pm-modi-8215090 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos