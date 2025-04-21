Meeting with PM Modi at 6.30 p.m., bilateral commercial talks in Focus Firstpost





Vice-President JD Vance in the United States left Rome for his first official trip to India from April 21 to April 24. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit Jaipur and Agra. Learn more

US vice-president JD Vance left Rome Ciampino airport for his first official trip to India, which is expected to take place from April 21 to April 24. Vance, who went to Italy with his family, would be on board Air Force Two (AF2) on Sunday evening, according to the White House press pool. Around 9:30 am, on Monday, the plane is expected to fade on Air Force, Palam in New Delhi. The story continues below this announcement He will be officially received at 10:00 am, Vice-President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially meet on Monday at 6.30pm at the Prime Minister's official house, located at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. In a brief but endearing moment before embarking AF2, Vance was seen slowly lifting his sleeping daughter, Mirabel, from their car, while his sons, Ewan and Vivek, agitated toy swords while riding with the second Lady Usha Vance. Vice-president Vance will visit Jaipur on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi. He will go to AGRA on April 23 and leave India at 6:40 am on Thursday, April 24, marking the end of his stay. The JD Vance welcoming panels were erected in the diplomatic community of New Delhi de Chanakyapuri and near Palam airport in anticipation of his arrival in India. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had previously said that India and the United States had a complete strategic global partnership and that all important subjects were treated during such a high-level visit. “This is an official visit. It will meet the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a complete global strategic partnership. So when you have this level of partnership with any country, you will obviously discuss all the relevant questions,” Jaiswal said at a press briefing last Thursday. The story continues below this announcement He added that India was convinced that the visit would give an additional boost to the bilateral links of India. “And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are everything that is part of the human effort … is part of our bilateral commitment. So all these problems, the bilateral problems will be discussed.

