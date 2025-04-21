The deputies and the peers oppose Donald Trump addresses to Parliament during the British visit | Donald Trump





A number of deputies and peers have called Donald Trump to prevent parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The American president suggested that the Buckingham Palace set a date to come to Britain.

But some parliamentarians have expressed their concern that it would be inappropriate for him to speak in the Palais of Westminster while his predecessors Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton did it.

Reported for the first time in the Times, a message sent to Lord McFall of Alcluth, the Lord-Orator, said: if it is suggested that he is invited to approach the two chambers of Parliament, I hope you and Lindsay will suggest that this would be inappropriate on this occasion because of his attitude and his comments on the United Kingdom, Parliamentary Democracy, NATO alliance.

Efforts to prevent Trump from tackling parliamentarians are coordinated by Lord Foulkes, a Minister of Sir Tony Blairs, former government.

Foulkes said: although the government is forced to deal with governments of all kinds, the Parliament should not welcome a chief who is anti-democratic and flouts the courts and the rule of law.

Nor does he condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which all parts of the British Parliament have made.

Meanwhile, Labor deputy Kate Osborne would have asked the president of the municipalities, Lindsay Hoyle, to follow his predecessor John Bercow to oppose a speech by the president.

In a letter to Hoyle, she would have declared: I ask you as a speaker to agree that it would be inappropriate and reflect the recommendation of previous speakers.

Osborne was contacted for comments.

The previous one for the American presidents of the second term who have already made a state visit is generally tea or lunch with the monarch of the castle of Windsor, as was the case for George W Bush and Obama.

Keir Starmer gave Trump what he described at the time as a really historic personal invitation from the king for a second state visit when they met in the White House in February.

However, the reports suggest that the place of the trip should now be Windsor's castle, rather than Balmoral or Dumfries, as previously thought.

Addressing journalists from the Oval Office last week, Trump said: they will do a second, as you know, a second party is what it is: a party, and it's beautiful, and it is the first time that it has happened to one person.

And the reason is that we have two distinct terms, and it is an honor, I am a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we really have great respect for the family.

