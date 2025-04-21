Trump's order has made Irish students rethink studies in the United States





Adam Mandeville

Callum O'Reilly said the idea of ​​being detained in the United States was “terrifying”

Like thousands of students from the island of Ireland who cross the Atlantic every year, Callum O'Reilly had planned to study in the United States – but no more.

Hundreds of foreign students have seen their international student visas revoked in recent months, including many targeted people who have participated in a form of pro-Palestinian activity.

President Donald Trump, who published an executive decree in January promising to fight anti -Semitism, described the arrest of a Palestinian activist last month as the first “many to come”.

The J1 visas are traditionally a rite of passage for students on both sides of the Irish border – but for Mr. O'Reilly, a student from the University of the Queen, the idea of ​​being owned in the United States is “terrifying”.

“This is a very frightening thing, especially as a student in history,” he said, adding that he is considering other options to study abroad.

Mr. O'Reilly said he had been “politically active, focusing on reproductive rights”.

“This is something that is under fire in the [United] States. “”

He added that “pro-Palestine” beliefs added to his concerns to study in the United States.

Mr. O'Reilly said he is expecting that he is not the only student to rethink their plans.

“When young people see what's going on, you are put off by the way things are happening.”

What happens to foreign students in the United States?

On Tuesday, the Student Syndicate in Ireland (USI) gave advice warning students as being careful of “activism” during the Visa J1 program this summer.

Thousands of Irish students participate in the Visa program each year.

The USI said that activism includes participation in peaceful demonstrations or demonstrations, by sharing opinions and information on social media platforms, adherence or training of advocacy groups, and display symbols or messages.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said student visas were to study and warned that they would be revoked if they were considered to be committing acts of “destabilization”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said that visas are a “privilege” and can be dismissed at any time for a wide variety of reasons.

However, Inside Higher Ed figures, an online information site, suggest that more than 1,000 international students or recent graduates have revoked their visas or legal statutes.

How do students think of what's going on in the United States

Chris Pollard

Emily Pollard said that she would be more worried if she was studying in the United States in the future

For Emily Polland, a Queen student currently in Washington DC on a J1 visa, the atmosphere has “changed” since the inauguration of President Trump.

“Me and my friends talk about repression; you see in the media that people were not let in.”

Pollard said that increased activities for US immigration officials meant that she felt less comfortable leaving the United States in case she would have difficulty in entering.

“I think it would make me think again, I think I would certainly be more worried if I came in the future.”

Cathal Mcstay said the United States had “damaged its reputation in the academic field”

Cathal Mcstay said he had started to “see the drawbacks” to study in the United States, but said he could consider “if things were going to change”.

He said that academics in the United States are afraid and that it is “very clear that there is now a brain flight in the United States”, the executive decree playing a “big” role in these two factors.

Mr. Mcstay added that the United States has “damaged its reputation in the academic field”.

“Significant departure from the standard”

David

Steven Heller said that many of them were distinguished by the police for meticulous examination due to activism linked to the Middle East

Steven Heller, an immigration lawyer based in New York, said that the current treatment of students on J1 visas is a “significant depression of the standard”.

“I think 1,300 student visas have been dismissed.

“He also includes victims of crimes who met the American police.”

He described the current situation in the United States as “Big Brother-ish”.

Heller said that many people opposed by the police are facing meticulous examination due to activism linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

“People who criticized the Israeli response to Hamas attacks were targeted,” he told BBC News.

Heller said that he “warns” students on J1 visas to pay attention to what they are publishing on social networks.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations were at the center of the dispute between the administration of Trump and several American universities.

Harvard University said on Monday that it would not accept the requests of US President Donald Trump, who included changes to his admission practices which, according to the United States government, were essential to combat anti -Semitism on campus.

In response, President Trump threatened to freeze more than $ 2 billion (1.5 billion) in federal funds for Harvard and prohibit foreign students from registering in university.

