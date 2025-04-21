Politics
Maternal health: concerns as an outlawed turkey in private health centers for natural births
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
*Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan The prohibition of birth administration during the Cesarean section in private health care centers for births “ “ natural '' within the framework of the new regulations of the Ministry of Health, arouses the furious reactions of opposition politicians, doctors and rights through the country
Isola Moses | Consumer
The prohibition of the Turkish Government of Births at the choice of the Cesarean section in private health establishments without medical justification under the new regulations of the Ministry of Health
A furious response of opposition politicians and rights of rights in the country has sparked a furious response.
Consumer Gathered the Turkish government has published the controversial official Gazette this weekend.
The furious and profound reactions of opposition politicians and rights defense groups, however, followed a heated debate on how women should give birth.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed hard for women to have “natural” births.
It should also be noted that the authorities resort to such measures concerning the drop in the rate of fertility and the population growth of turkeys in recent years.
Erdogan, in an entry of Gazette on April 19, describing new regulations governing private health establishments, said: the planned cesarean sections cannot be carried out in a medical center “, which made the headlines on Sunday, April 20, 2025, according to the report.
Turkey has the highest rate of cesarean births among the OECD 38 countries, according to the latest available data of 2021.
The World Review population figures also indicated that there were 584 Caesarean procedures of this type on 1,000 living births that year.
Again, the debate to childbirth broke out last weekend at the start of a super Lig football confrontation between Fenerbahce and Sivassapor.
Sivassapor players walked on the field with a huge banner reflecting an initiative of the Ministry of Health to promote “vaginal” births, reading: natural birth is natural.
However, this decision sparked the fury of politicians, doctors and women's rights organizations.
Reacting to the natural plea of official births,
In the remarks postponed by other women politicians and rights for the defense of rights, Gokce Gokcen, vice-president of the main opposition CHP on X, wrote: As if the country had no other problem, male football players tell women how to give birth.
Do not interfere in women's affairs with your ignorance…. Keep the hands of women's bodies, she wrote, in remarks postponed by other women politicians and rights for the rights.
In January, the president of the turkeys said that 2025 would be the year of the family in order to fight against the fertility rate down turns, which reached a historic hollow of 1.51 in 2023. Erdogan on several occasions that women have at least three children.
The president on Saturday April 19 also invaded himself by those who had disputed the football banner which sparked the furious reactions of groups of stakeholders.
He said: One of our football clubs went to the field with a banner to support an awareness campaign from the Ministry of Health.
There was no insult, no criticism, no lack of respect for anyone on the banner, nothing to offend women. »»
The president also asked, “Why does this bother you that our ministry encourages normal birth?”
We have no time for such nonsense at a time when our fertility rate and our population growth rate cause an alarm. »»
Erdogan has warned citizens that turns falling into the rate of fertility and demographic growth are a much greater threat than war, “said the report.
|
Sources
2/ https://consumerconnectng.com/42025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The UK is expected to increase weapons production to reduce the dependence on imports of the United States and France | Defense policy
- Indian Hockey Kicks Ass. About finding meaning in a different literary nations ‹Literary Hub
- Putin offers Zelensky a short Easter exchange
- Pope Francis, a critic from Donald Trump, met Vance at Easter
- Pope Francis will remain memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage: PM Modi | Latest news from India
- Jokowi on rumors in the midst of the visits to the ministers of Prabowo: no twinns
- Vance and Modi are likely to discuss an American potential trade agreement. Here's what you need to know
- 2025 Big at Womens Tennis Tournament -Bugel Unveiled
- The court drops the case against the man on social networks like
- Donald Trump's “America First” agenda means that populists
- World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died at 88
- A new threat has been added to the Ohio State Footballs schedule 2025