Maternal health: concerns as an outlawed turkey in private health centers for natural births

*Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan The prohibition of birth administration during the Cesarean section in private health care centers for births “ “ natural '' within the framework of the new regulations of the Ministry of Health, arouses the furious reactions of opposition politicians, doctors and rights through the country

Isola Moses | Consumer

The prohibition of the Turkish Government of Births at the choice of the Cesarean section in private health establishments without medical justification under the new regulations of the Ministry of Health

A furious response of opposition politicians and rights of rights in the country has sparked a furious response.

Consumer Gathered the Turkish government has published the controversial official Gazette this weekend.

The furious and profound reactions of opposition politicians and rights defense groups, however, followed a heated debate on how women should give birth.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed hard for women to have “natural” births.

It should also be noted that the authorities resort to such measures concerning the drop in the rate of fertility and the population growth of turkeys in recent years.

Erdogan, in an entry of Gazette on April 19, describing new regulations governing private health establishments, said: the planned cesarean sections cannot be carried out in a medical center “, which made the headlines on Sunday, April 20, 2025, according to the report.

Turkey has the highest rate of cesarean births among the OECD 38 countries, according to the latest available data of 2021.

The World Review population figures also indicated that there were 584 Caesarean procedures of this type on 1,000 living births that year.

Again, the debate to childbirth broke out last weekend at the start of a super Lig football confrontation between Fenerbahce and Sivassapor.

Sivassapor players walked on the field with a huge banner reflecting an initiative of the Ministry of Health to promote “vaginal” births, reading: natural birth is natural.

However, this decision sparked the fury of politicians, doctors and women's rights organizations.

Reacting to the natural plea of ​​official births,

In the remarks postponed by other women politicians and rights for the defense of rights, Gokce Gokcen, vice-president of the main opposition CHP on X, wrote: As if the country had no other problem, male football players tell women how to give birth.

Do not interfere in women's affairs with your ignorance…. Keep the hands of women's bodies, she wrote, in remarks postponed by other women politicians and rights for the rights.

In January, the president of the turkeys said that 2025 would be the year of the family in order to fight against the fertility rate down turns, which reached a historic hollow of 1.51 in 2023. Erdogan on several occasions that women have at least three children.

The president on Saturday April 19 also invaded himself by those who had disputed the football banner which sparked the furious reactions of groups of stakeholders.

He said: One of our football clubs went to the field with a banner to support an awareness campaign from the Ministry of Health.

There was no insult, no criticism, no lack of respect for anyone on the banner, nothing to offend women. »»

The president also asked, “Why does this bother you that our ministry encourages normal birth?”

We have no time for such nonsense at a time when our fertility rate and our population growth rate cause an alarm. »»

Erdogan has warned citizens that turns falling into the rate of fertility and demographic growth are a much greater threat than war, “said the report.