The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika, opens on the divorce: I felt that I would not survive





Avantika Malik talked about his separation from Imran Khan actor, reflecting on the emotional and practical challenges to end their marriage after almost 20 years together.

While speaking to Janice Sentiera, Avantika said: “These are only two people who separate, it is not the worst thing in the world. I would feel that if my marriage was breaking, I would die. I felt that I would not survive one day without this guy. I was convinced that I will die. The day we decided that it was not to be the death. road. “

Discussing the separation process, Avantika explained that it was not clearly defined. She added: “It was not so structured. We have somehow decided to separate for a while before deciding to divorce. There was a lot of time. It is also while all this happened. The divorce itself took time. My parents were divorced, to start, so I don't have it too difficult.

Avantika has thought about their early relationship and how their history and personal circumstances played a role in the formation of their dynamics.

“As a person who has” dad problems “, of course, it will color my way of seeing men. We met at 19, and when you are with someone for a long time, co-dependence occurs. I could not book a pet ticket by myself! I was married to someone whose life was bigger, he was a public figure,” said Avantika.

She also talked about the emotional assessment of the rupture and how it affected her feeling of identity and perceived expectations. She said: “This golden couple and their fall of grace. These two were so in love, and always together, and always happy, they threw in the towel. I felt that I had disappointed everyone in my life. It was very, very, very hard. And it took me very long to not carry this responsibility and this disappointment.”

The former couple shares a girl, Imara. Avantika described how they have discussed co -parenting since separation.

“At the start, she (Imara) had a lot of questions. She was like:” Does that mean that I will get a new mumma? “I said to myself:” No, darling, you are stuck with this one “.

Avantika and Imran married for eight years before separating in 2019.

Posted by:

Trisha Bhattacharya

Posted on:

April 21, 2025

