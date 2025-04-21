Donald Trump has raised nearly $ 240 million for its inauguration more than double the previous record, show the new deposits





CNN –

President Donald Trumps Inaugural Committee has collected $ 239 million for the festivities surrounding his oath this year with some of the richest people and the largest companies who write large checks while they were trying to enter the Republican before his return to the White House.

The total transport reported on Sunday by the Committee overwhelmed the $ 107 million that Trumps Records collected for its first inauguration in 2017 and is almost four times the nearly $ 62 million collected by its immediate predecessor, Joe Biden, for his juron reduced during the Pandemic Covid-19 in 2021.

The Trumps committee in Trumps, only one larger, was Pilgrims Pride Pride, based on the poultry company, which contributed $ 5 million on Sunday evening to the Federal Electoral Commission. The cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs has given nearly $ 4.9 million, while another cryptographic interest, the Robinhood negotiation application, made a donation of $ 2 million.

The report shows that some of the most generous donors have obtained roles in the Trump administration, notably the financier of the Arkansas, Warren Stephens, the Trumps choose as an American ambassador to the United Kingdom. He donated $ 4 million, according to the file. Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman awaiting confirmation from the Senate at the head of NASA, gave $ 2 million, just like Melissa Argyros, Trumps is as an American show in Latvia.

Linda McMahon, who is Trumps' education secretary, has donated $ 1 million. His Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, donated $ 250,000.

The inaugural committees cannot accept foreign contributions, but there is no legal limit on the size of the donations that these non -profit committees can receive. From the perspective of the event, major companies have announced that they took the committee with seven -digit checks. And the leaders of some of the large inaugural companies, including Meta chief, Mark Zuckerberg and the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos marked first -rate seats in the Trumps on January 20 which rushed inside the Capitol rotunda. Each company donated $ 1 million to the committee.

It is not actually a good thing to see this number increase, Max Stier, president and chief executive officer of the non -partisan partnership for the public service, said more and more eye associated with inaugurations. This is an indication of an interest mechanism in money to direct money to a newly elected president to obtain the favor.

Trump Vance’s inaugural committee said it won nearly $ 245.3 million and reimburse just over $ 6 million in donations. In total, around 60% of the money committees came from more than 130 seven -digit donations, highlighting the disproportionate role of deep interests in the subscription of the sumptuous events which swirl around inaugurations.

Sunday has marked 90 days since the inauguration, the legal deadline of the inaugural committee to disclose its donations of $ 200 or more to federal regulators. But her report to the Federal Electoral Commission offers only a partial image because she does not have to detail how she spent money or what she intends to do with the remains of contributions.

A spokesperson for the inaugural committee did not respond to a survey on the expenses and size of the remains of contributions on Sunday.

A person close to the collection of Trumps funds previously said that excess donations should be directed to the Trumps presidential library, for which he began to collect sums. For example, the terms of a defamation regulations that Trump reached at the end of last year with ABC News directed $ 15 million to a presidential foundation and a museum.

Other notable figures that made personal donations of a million dollars to the Trump Committee included the CEO of Openai Sam Altman, the Honcho Paul Singer and Miriam Adelson, a long -standing benefactor of Trump and the widow of the Magnat du Casino Sheldon Adelson.

Some of the inaugural donors have revealed that Sunday has interests before the government, including cryptographic companies that have requested relief from the Biden era regulation of their industry and businesses such as US Steel, which awaits the Trump administration's action on potential acquisition by Japanese Japanese company Steel. He gave just over $ 100,000.

The NVIDIa flea manufacturer, struck by export restrictions to China in the middle of a growing trade war, gave $ 1 million.

Steve Kerrigan, who supervised the two inaugural committees of President Barack Obamas and helped produce the Bidens 2021 event, told CNN that the kind of money that Trump had raised far exceeds what needs to take out inaugural events.

The files show that the Obamas Committee first perceived about $ 54 million that Kerrigan said the costs of the largest planned political event in American history.

Obamas First inaugural included 10 official bullets, an extended parade and a star concert at Lincoln Memorial. Trumps second inauguration presented three official balls. Other Trump events included an inauguration gathering in an arena in Washington and a celebration, with fireworks, in its golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

Kerrigan and surveillance groups, such as liberal public citizens, called for federal legislation to put railings on fundraising and impose greater disclosure for inaugural expenses.

I know that it is not a public fund, but the public has the right to know how these dollars are spent, said Kerrigan, who now presides over the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

A bill presented this year by senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat in Nevada, would require a detailed disclosure of who has received inaugural funds, prohibiting the personal use of inaugural donations and requires that everything remains of the money goes to the charity recognized by the IRS.

The previous efforts to modify the law governing the disclosure of the inaugural fund failed.

The expenses of Trumps First Inaugural have sparked an investigation by the attorney general of Washington, DC. He resulted in a regulation of $ 750,000 paid by the Trump organization and the inaugural committee for allegations that the committee had paid excessively for an event space at the Hôtel du Center-Ville de Washington, then owned by Trumps Company.

Trump entities have rejected reprehensible acts and described the regulations as necessary to avoid an expensive trial.

