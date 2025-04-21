The Minister and Sowan officials in Jokowi, the president of Jubir Tepis has a twin sun





Prasetyo Hadi, Minister of State Secretary (Menseneg), said that Prabowo Subanto did not question the existence of a certain number of ministers, heads and regional institutions / institutions who visited the Chamber of Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, in Surakarta City, Central Java, some time ago. According to the presidential spokesperson, friendship at the time of Aid Al -Fitri with Jokowi, who has been president for two periods, is a natural thing. In his statement this afternoon on Monday (04/21/2025), at Wisma Negara, the Jakarta presidential palace complex, Prasetyo rejected the hypothesis that there are now two heads of government or the twin term. If there are ministers who Sowan Amicaux with Mr. Jokowi, I think it is only natural. As head of government who served two periods, yes in the atmosphere of Eid, it was natural to stay in touch. For Pak Prabowo, his enthusiasm is friendly. So, don't be associated with a minister who is friendly with Mr. Jokowi, then there is a twin sun, not like that, he said. For your information, the ministers of the Red and White Cabinet visiting Jokowi's house include the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of Wahyu Sakti Trenggono, the Minister of Health of Budi Arie Setiadi Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Budi Arie Setiadi. Then, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Bahlil Lahadalia, the Minister of Population and the Family of Wihaji, the Minister of Food of Zulkifli Hasan, and the Minister of Finance of Sri Mulyani Indrawati. In addition, Basuki Hadimuljono, head of the Authority capital of the archipelago, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, president of the National Economic Council, and Khofifah Indar Parawansa, the governor of East Java also had the chance to go to Jokowi. (RID / IPG)

