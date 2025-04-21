Seema Sajdeh remembers being small, dispensable in the family court during the divorce with Sohail Khan: Something died in me | Bollywood News





Seema Sajdeh, ex-wife of Sohail Khan, and Avantika Malik, ex-wife of Imran Khan, may have divorced for a few years, but the trauma of the legal process continues to haunt them. As if the emotional and logistical toll was not enough, the two celebrities admitted that visiting the family court was another pain.

“The way they call your name as if you were in a station. They scream your name and people look. You feel so small, insignificant, unimportant, dispensable! I just remember that it had the impression: “Is that what it is?” Is this that is just, “said Seema. “And when he (the judge) said:” agreement “, I felt that something was dead in me,” she added.

In the same interview with Janice Sequeira, Avantika echoes the experience she went to the family court. “The last time I went, I remember saying to my lawyer:” If I ever think oh, it's a good idea to get married again, I have to remember this moment in this family court “”, added Avantika.

Seema, a fashion designer, married actor-Filmaker Sohail Khan in 1998 after canceling his commitment to the businessman Vikram Ahuja. They had two sons – Nirvan and Yohan. Seema was a recurring face in the Netflix TV show India the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives. She and Sohail divorced between season 1 and 2. in season 3, it was revealed that Vikram was back in her life as a boyfriend.

Seema threw more light on her divorce in the interview. “The discourse of the agreement is actually to see how you go through life. Life is short, living it and being happy. Laughter is the best medication, and the day you stop laughing together is over. You should be able to reach a point where you like this person again. You shouldn't hate that person you tend to become so complacent in a wedding.

Meanwhile, Avantika, a mixologist, married her Imran Khan long -standing boyfriend and actor in 2011. They had a daughter, Imara, in 2014. However, they separated in 2019. Her two people separated, it was not the worst thing in the world. I would feel that if my wedding broke, I would die. I felt that I would not survive one day without this guy. I was convinced that I would die. The day we decided that that's all, I cried as if there had been death in the immediate family. I was petrified because I did not win either at that time. I am aware that I come from a lot of privileges and that I will not be on the road, “said Avantika in the interview.

