



Rafa Trzaskowski, the pro-EU precursor for the presidential election of Poland, is counting on the longtime fear of Russia to stimulate his campaign against nationalist rivals who find it difficult to reconcile their support for Donald Trump with the American presidents Pro-Moscow.

Security animates the election, said that Trzaskowski, candidate of the Civic Platform Party led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in an interview, arguing that voters wanted their next president to keep Poland on solid land and at the heart of the development of EU policies after the invasion of Ukraine.

Trumps the criticisms of NATO allies and its rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin oblige Tusk and other EU leaders to accelerate the financing of the defense sector of Europes and to examine how to help Ukraine to prevail over a truce without offering American security guarantees.

At the same time, Trumps affirms that Ukraine rather than Russia was responsible for war has become a problem for Polish opposition politicians who gave Trump a standing ovation in their parliament when he won the US elections in November.

THE [Polish opposition of the] Well thought out, the victory would give them a big boost, but I think that people here now ask for more type of president we need, and in times of unpredictability, we need someone who is predictable, said Trzaskowski.

I know how to build coalitions, I am really experienced with regard to the European Union, but my opponents had no experience of these questions and in addition to that, the two are very warm to Europe.

The electoral campaign of Poland is one of the many in the world this year, including those of Canada and Australia which are shaken by the Trumps, returns to the White House, its interrogation of the Western alliance and its decision to launch a world trade war.

Now, the mayor of Varsaws, Trzaskowski was minister in a previous Tusk government and is also a former multilingual member of the European Parliament.

He holds a two -digit lead in most opinion polls on Karol Nawrocki, candidate for the main law and justice of the right -wing opposition (worse), and Sawomir Mentzen of the Far -Right Confederation Party, which are fighting to qualify for a runoff. None of the two has been previously in government.

Trzaskowski and Donald Tusk, Polish Prime Minister: Trzaskowski was and minister in a previous government of Tusk Kacper Pempel / Reuters

A victory for Trzaskowski in the May 18 elections should allow the government of the Tusks coalition to unlock reforms opposed to his veto by outgoing president Andrzej Duda, a candidate worse, in collaboration with judges appointed by the POS who pack the Constitutional Court in Poland.

The institutional display prevented Tusk from making many promises he took to return to the post in 2023, one of which is to restore the independence of the magistrates. Trzaskowski promised if he was elected to act as a force that would make this government work faster.

It would be good if in the first 100 days I could do [happen] Many things that have been opposed to the veto by Duda, as well as things that have even been introduced for the signature of the president, he said.

Nawrocki told a recent gathering and Tusk was the campaign of Trzaskowskis and that the vision of my main rival Rafa Trzaskowski is to sign everything that Donald Tusk tells him.

But Nawrocki, a former director of the museum, was himself sorted on the aspect by longtime defenses, the PIS party leader, Jarosaw Kaczyski. On the other hand, Tusk held the primaries of the party, in which Trzaskowski defeated the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosaw Sikorski.

Karol Nawrocki, historian and former director of the museum, is supported by the right of right and justice law during the next presidential election Wojtek Radwanski / AFP / Getty Images

Nawrocki is simply psychologically unable to criticize Kaczyski in any way, while, with Tusk, we sometimes have differences in opinion, Trzaskowski told Financial Times. If it is elected, he added: I will collaborate with the government, but I will really examine the legislation they send my way and if I don't like something, I go veto.

Trzaskowski, 53, made a second attempt to become president after losing a narrowly against Duda in 2020. As mayor of Varsaws, Trzaskowski helped to transform the capital of Poland into a bastion of progressive policies during the years of ultra -conservative government at national level. He promoted LGBTQ rights and last year prohibited the introduction of religious symbols in the town hall of Warsovists.

During a television debate this month, Nawrocki put a Polish flag on his prudence before heading to Trzaskowski to offer him a rainbow flag, which Trzaskowski withdrew while saying to his rival that you have an obsession with gays. A left-wing candidate, Magdalena Biejat, then crossed the scene to take the Arc-en-Ciel flag of Trzaskowski and display it on her own chip.

Like the other main candidates, Trzaskowski recognized Polish fatigue with Ukrainian refugees and asked for cuts in their advantages, unlike the situation three years ago, when Poland was the main EUS door for millions of people who escaped the invasion of Russia.

Recommended

On migration services, we granted a treatment for Ukrainian citizenship, which was of course laudable at the start, but we cannot continue to always, said Trzaskowski. It is only common sense and in my opinion, it has nothing to do with turning to the right.

Nawrocki and Mentzen complain not to campaign on a playground, because the electoral commission has reduced public funding to their parties on alleged irregularities in previous electoral expenses. The main rivals of Trzaskowskis also claim that media coverage is unfair, in particular after a Warsaw Court this month revoked the licenses of two right-wing television stations on the grounds that they were illegally granted by a media regulator controlled by the PIS, although stations continue to broadcast during their appeal against the decision.

But Trzaskowski argued that any campaign advantage he has now held on his rivals pale compared to the unfair elections he fought in 2020 against Duda, when they [PiS] spent billions in propaganda to beat him.

DUDA recently said that voters may need to hold street demonstrations against the results of the elections manipulated, a threat that echoes the Trumps in its electoral loss in 2020, and made a comparison with the recent presidential elections disputed by the Romans. Romania has a replay next month, after its constitutional court prohibited the far -right candidate Clin Georgescu due to alleged Russian interference to help their victory in the first round last November.

Trzaskowski said he was more concerned about Russian disinformation that influenced voters than on a disputed electoral result. The Russians are everywhere and they try to influence all the elections, but I hope they will not be as effective here as in Romania.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9a035cff-65d0-48ea-b235-60dbd53849da The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos