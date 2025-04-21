The friendship of the Minister of Prabowo in Jokowi should not be considered “Twin Sun”, please …





Jakarta, kompas.com -Minister of state secretary (Messesneg) as well as a spokesperson for President Prasetyo Hadi asked all the parties not to direct the meeting of ministers of the Red and White Cabinet at the 7th President Residence Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as a form 'twin'In the presidential government PRABOWO SUBIANTO. Prasetyo said there was no twin sun in the Prabowo government. “No, not at all. Because for him, his enthusiasm is sympathetic. So please also be associated with this minister who is friendly with Mr. President Jokowi, so there is a twin sun, not the case,” said Prasetyo, at the Palais, Jakarta, Monday (04/21/2025). “The mind is not like that, we believe that it is not like that,” he continued. Read also: Prabowo is not disturbed by the question of Twin Sun even if his minister still calls the boss of Jokowi Prasetyo said, Ministerial friendship Prabowo in Jokowi is a natural thing. In addition, he said, Jokowi had been president for 2 periods. “In the atmosphere of Eid, it is natural to stay in touch,” said Prasetyo. Consequently, Prasetyo stressed that the Minister of Prabowo was in solid condition. All, he said, worked hard to match his work. “With the dynamics of problems in each, the ministry of coordination and the ministry, work hard to solve all the problems,” he added. He is known, recently, PKS Elite Mardani Ali will have raised the question of the Twin Sun. This was said by Mardani when he responded to a special visit to a certain number of presidents Prabowo suffered at the residence of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, in the center of Java, at the time of the Eid Al-Fitr 1446 Hijri. Read also: PSI denies the question of Twin Sun, Jokowi is not the opposition of Prabowo During the visit, Jokowi has always been called by Bos by Minister Prabowo. He considered that the legal rally was valid for all parties. However, he recalled that it should not really create an impression of a twin sun in the government. “The first is certainly a good friendship, but the second should not have a twin sun,” said Mardani, when he was contacted on Friday (4/4/2025).

