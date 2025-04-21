Politics
World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died at 88
World leaders remembered Pope Francis as “a compassion light”, while the death of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics in the world caused a global sorrow.
Here are some of the first reactions to the death of the 88-year-old pontiff:
– “Rest in peace”: Trump –
“Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him!” Wrote US President Donald Trump, who faced the Argentinian pontiff on a certain number of questions, wrote on his social platform of truth.
– “Prayed for peace in Ukraine”: Zelensky –
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Francis “prayed for peace in Ukraine and for the Ukrainians”.
“We cry with Catholics and all Christians,” said Zelensky on social networks.
– “Justice Defender”: Putin –
Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Francis was a “wise” religious leader, a “statesman” and a “coherent defender of the high values of humanism and justice”, who “actively promoted a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholics”.
– “consequent leader”: Biden –
Former American president Joe Biden said that Francis was “different from those who preceded him”, welcoming his Peace and Equity Struggle Record.
“Pope Francis will remain memories as one of the most consecutive leaders of our time and I am better for having known him,” wrote Biden, a fervent Catholic, on X alongside a photo of him and the Pope.
– “courageous”: Great Britain –
“His leadership in a complex and difficult period for the world and the Church was courageous, but still came from a place of deep humility,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
King Charles, who is also the church of the Church of England, said that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Francis, adding: “Thanks to his work and his care for people and the planet, he deeply touched the lives of so many people”.
– wise despite the “differences”: the leader of Argentina –
“Despite the differences that seem to be minor today, having known him in his goodness and his wisdom was a real honor for me,” published Argentine President Javier Milei on X of his compatriot Francis.
– “Dialogue between confessions”: Türkiye –
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Francis as a “respected statesman”.
The head of the Nation with a Muslim majority also called Francis “a spiritual leader who gave great importance to dialogue between different religious groups”, who took “the initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, in particular the Palestinian question”.
– “defended fraternal humanity”: France –
French president Emmanuel Macron said that the Pope had always been “on the side of the most vulnerable and most fragile” and that he had defended “fraternal humanity”.
– “A great man left us”: Italy –
“Pope Francis returned to the father's home. This is a deep news, because a great man left us,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
– “A compassion tag”: India –
“Pope Francis will always remain in memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage lighthouse by millions around the world,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I remember my meetings with him with him and I was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and complete development.”
– “strong links”: Israel –
“It has rightly seen great importance to promote solid links with the Jewish world and in the progress of interconfessional dialogue as a path to better understanding and mutual respect,” said Israeli president Israeli Isaac Herzog.
– “A faithful friend”: Palestinian president –
“Today, we have lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights,” said Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, noting that the Pope “recognized the Palestinian state and authorized the Palestinian flag to be raised to the Vatican”.
– “deep inheritance”: Spain –
“I am sorry to learn the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a deep heritage. Rest in peace,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
“Tireless commitment”: Germany
The German chancellor entering Friedrich Merz expressed “great sadness” and described Pope Francis as a man “guided by humility and faith”.
He said that the pontiff “will remain in our memories for his tireless commitment” towards “the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation”.
– “Leadership of servants”: Kenya –
“He illustrated the leadership of the servants by his humility, his unshakable commitment to inclusiveness and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and vulnerable,” said President Kenyan William Ruto.
“His strong ethical and moral convictions have inspired millions of people around the world, regardless of faith or history.”
– “Heart open to all”: Philippines –
“Pope Francis has led not only with wisdom, but with a heart open to all, in particular the poor and oblivion,” said Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, calling him “faith and deep humility”.
