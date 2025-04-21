



In a striking touch of political irony, the nationalist triumph of Donald Trump in the United States seems to undermine the very populist movements that he inspired abroad.

Nowhere is this paradox is no longer obvious than in Canada, where the “51st state” rhetoric disdainful of the former president and aggressive tariff threats have catalyzed a dramatic change in political fortune.

It is not a unique phenomenon in Canada, with effects similar to the United Kingdom and Australia. The ultra-vitrical nature of the second Trump administration and its deep isolationist diplomacy redefine patriotism in its closest allies, giving liberal politicians the opportunity to shine.

Surprising pivot from Canada

When Trump called Canada nonchaident of the American “51st state” in December 2024, few predicted the seismic impact that this disabled comment would be triggered. Almost immediately, the surveys showed a remarkable turnaround for the Liberal Party, strengthening the trend under the leadership of Mark Carney. In April 2025, which once seemed to be an inevitable conservative victory turned into a dominant liberal advance.

Irony is impossible to miss: Carney embodies everything that the populist right opposes. Former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, former member of the World Economic Forum and United Nations Advisor to Climate Change, he embodies the international financial institution-the very globalist elite “that Trump and its ideological architect Steve Bannon built careers denouncing. According to conventional populist logic, Carney should be political kryptonitis in our anti-elite, anti-elite and Anti-expert.

However, Trump's rhetoric has accomplished what seemed impossible – transforming a technocratic central banker into a defender of Canadian sovereignty and identity. When Carney has forcefully replied that “America is not Canada. And Canada will never be part of America in any way, a form or a form, “it has captured a national feeling that transcended traditional partisan divisions.

Suddenly, the progressive camp is the Patriots' house.

The populist situation of the United Kingdom

This dynamic is not limited to Canada. In the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage – perhaps the most recognizable populist in Europe, the enthusiastic supporter of Trump and the Brexit architect – finds himself in an increasingly untenable position. Having campaigned openly for Trump and shared his anti-immigration and anti-Progressive platform, Farage is now navigating the uncomfortable reality of Trump's controversial relationship with Vladimir Putin and an aggressive approach to traditional allies. Thus, with Elon Musk's personal attacks against the British Prime Minister and support for Tommy Robinson, Trumpism has become toxic.

Unlike America, there is no significant isolationist movement in British politics. Support for Ukraine remains strong throughout the political spectrum, and Putin is widely considered a threat to European security.

Trump's positions on these issues create an impossible balancing act for Farage, which must somehow reconcile his admiration for Trump with British national interests and public opinion. In a recent Yougov survey on the British, Musk obtained a completely unfavorable personal note of 81%, slightly worse than Trump himself (at 78%).

Finally, and despite the weak popularity, the Labor Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese returns to the polls before the federal elections and seems to be being victory. According to a principal researcher of the foreign relations council, Joshua Kurlantzick, “Albanian was energetic to fight against Trump's prices and defend the pharmaceutical industry of Australia, that Trump targets. Once a publicly relaxed politician resounded, he resonated a much more difficult image these days.”

In less than eight weeks, a deficit of 20 points to the opposition, led by the conservative Peter Dutton, has become a six -point lead for work. An incredible turnaround.

Kurlantzick concludes: “Unless a dramatic change, Albanians and work will probably have the Trump effect and Dutton's misadventures to re -election.”

The nationalist effect of boomerang

What we are witnessing could be called the “nationalist boomerang” – when the exaggerated nationalism of a country triggers nationalist defensive responses elsewhere, ultimately knowing the movements aligned ideologically.

Trump's first Trump diplomacy, characterized by the treatment of allies as competitors and threatening economic sanctions, validates the warnings of the traditional diplomatic establishment concerning the dangers of populist leadership, providing real evidence of chaos that populists said they could prevent.

The expansion of Trump's pricing threats beyond China to include trusted allies such as Canada, the EU and Mexico (but excluding Russia) has only accelerated this effect. What started as economic nationalism has evolved towards economic intimidation in the eyes of many citizens in affected countries. This perception directly contradicts the carefully cultivated image of populists as defenders of the common citizen against powerful international forces.

Global implications

The question now becomes if this model will be repeated through other democracies. Rather than a unified world populist movement as banned and others were considering, we can rather see a fragmentation where American populism is more and more alone.

For Canadian voters, future elections have transformed a referendum on national issues in a declaration on national autonomy. The Conservative Party is now confronted with the little enviable task to balance its traditional pro-American position with the need to defend Canadian interests against a president who considers international relations exclusively through a transactional lens.

Given that the United States is the most important ally of Israel, this self-imposed isolation of the United States could become a real challenge, because Israel is increasingly obliged to align with America first (rather than the former Bipartite America), further contradicting the other key Western allies. Seeing the Israeli Prime Minister squirming next to the president at the White House, while he was talking about the head of Iran and the prices, does not inspire confidence.

A lesson in political humility

The deepest lesson in this situation is perhaps the limited transferability of populist movements through borders. The very nationalism that feeds these movements ultimately contains the seeds of international friction between them.

Carney's improbable ancestry and the Albanian renewal does not represent so much a victory for globalism but pragmatic nationalism – which recognizes that the Australian sovereignty and interests of Canada are better preserved by international cooperation rather than in isolation.

The greatest irony may be that Trump, in his quest to make America again large, inadvertently recalled Canadians, the British, the Australians and others of the value of the international order that his movement seeks to dismantle.

On the one hand, Trump highlighted and politically benefited from the negative aspects of global governance and global trade, but in the way he did, he may have brought the most important to what he helped to inspire the world populist project.

The writer is a founding partner of Goldrock Capital and founder of the Jewish and Zionist Research Institute. He is currently the coalition for Haredi and is a former president of Gesher and World Bnei Akiva.

