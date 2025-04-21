The court drops the case against the man on social networks like





Prayagraj (UP):

The High Court of Allahabad observed that wishing a social media position does not amount to transmitting them or publishing it, and will not attract article 67 of the law on information technologies which deals with obscene and reprehensible equipment.

The observation was made by judge Saurabh Srivastava while canceling criminal procedures against an Imran Khan in Agra.

“Even if not, recorded material, it seems that no message which could be provocative in nature is available to the file and that the simple fact of loving a message will not attract the sanction U / S 67 of the IT law or any other criminal offense,” added the court.

The court was processed with a request filed under article 482 (powers inherent in the High Court) under the CRPC.

The petitioner had moved to court for canceling a case against him for having liked a post of a Chaudhari Farhan Usman.

The USMAN position referred to a rally of events which would meet near the collector to give a memorandum to the president of India.

Khan was reserved for “provocative messages on social networks, which led to the assembly of around 600 to 700 people belonging to the Muslim community for organizing a procession without authorization”. In cancellation of the procedure, the court also observed: “even if not article 67 of the IT law is intended for obscene elements and not for provocative elements”.

The words “lascious or call for pruretine” means that concerning sexual interest and desire, consequently, article 67 it does not prescribe any sanction for other provocative documents, “said the court.

During the hearing, the lawyer's lawyer arose that no content of this type had been found on his Facebook account. However, the police said that he had deleted the same thing, but similar content had been found on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

According to the material recorded, the court concluded that Khan had simply liked a message published by another person and that no offense was confronted with him.

“After hearing the plaintiff's advice and published the file, I find no equipment that could link the applicant to a reprehensible message, because there is no offensive position available in the applicant's Facebook and Whatsapp accounts,” the court said in his order adopted last Thursday.

