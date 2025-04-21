Pope Francis will remain memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage: PM Modi | Latest news from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the death of Pope Francis on Monday, who died on Monday at 88 years old, saying that the first Latin American pontiff will remain in memories as a lighthouse of compassion, humility and spiritual courage. Pope Francis will always remain in memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage in millions around the world, said Prime Minister Modi in his post (X / Narendramod) Modi recalled his meetings with Pope Francis and the affection of religious leaders for the Indian people, and said that he was inspired by the commitment of the chief of the world Catholic Church with inclusive and complete development. Modi and the late Pope met for the last time on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy last year. Deeply painted by the passage of his holiness the Pope Francis. In this hour of sorrow and memory, my sincere condolences to the world Catholic community, said Modi in an article on X. Pope Francis will always remain in memories as a lighthouse of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions around the world. From a young age, he devoted himself to realizing the ideals of the Lord Christ. He served the poor and oppressed with diligence, he said. Modi said Pope Francis ignited a spirit of hope for those who were suffering. I remember my meetings with him with him and I was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and complete development. His affection for the Indian people will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in the gods embraces, he said. Modi included photos of his visit to the Vatican in October 2021 and his meeting with Pope Francis last year in his article on social networks. After their last meeting on the sidelines of the awareness session of the G7 summit in Poulia, Italy, in June 2024, Modi had declared on social networks that he admired the commitment of pontiffs to serve people and improve our planet. He also invited Pope Francis to visit India. Modis' visit to the Vatican in October 2021 marked the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. During this meeting, the two leaders discussed the cocovid-19 pandemic and the challenge posed by climate change. Diplomatic relations between India and the Vatican date back to 1948, and India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia. US vice-president JD Vance, who arrived in India on Monday after a visit to Italy, had a brief meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican Sunday morning to exchange greetings of Easter. Vance, a Catholic, had faced the pontiff on the immigration policies of Donald Trump's administrations. Pope Francis and other Vatican officials criticized Trumps policies, in particular his plans to expel millions of migrants from the United States and generalized cups with foreign aid and internal social protection programs. Pope Francis described the repression of immigration a shame. Pope Francis was also a frank critic of Israeli policies in Gaza, in particular the bombing of Palestinian civilians. During a brief appearance in front of thousands of pilgrims in Saint Peters for Easter Mass, he called for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the deplorable humanitarian situation caused by the 18-month-old War of Israel on the Palestinian enclave.

