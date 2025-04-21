Trump hopes that Russia, Ukraine “concludes an agreement this week”





Russia and Ukraine will be able to “do large companies” with the United States if they get a peace agreement next week, wrote US President Donald Trump in an article on social networks on April 20.

Trump's comments occur shortly after threatening to draw American support from the peace process if Russia or Ukraine caused negotiations.

“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will conclude an agreement this week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The two will then begin to do great deals with the United States of America, which is prosperous and will make a fortune.”

Trump's post was published on Easter Sunday, in the midst of what was supposed to be a temporary ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 19 said a “Easter truce”, promising to stop all combat operations until midnight on April 21.

Russia has since violated the truce over 2,000 times, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine and the United States have both called Putin to extend the truce beyond Easter and to impose a complete 30-day ceasefire. According to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin gave no such order.

Zelensky later on April 20, proposed a 30 -day ban on long -range missiles and drone strikes against civil infrastructure, noting that Russia had managed to stop air attacks against Ukraine at Easter.

Some European leaders have expressed skepticism in the face of Putin's Easter truce, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, calling it “media stroke” designed to appease an increasingly impatient Trump.

Trumps Ukraine Peace Push really concerns business and Putin knows it

The American and Russian delegations who have just met in Istanbul had clearly indicated that they were there to discuss the normalization of their work of diplomatic missions, not the war in Ukraine. But such a commitment is a clear corollary for the American president, Donald, prevails over efforts to negotiate a

Trump told journalists on April 18 that he was ready to “take a pass” on the negotiation of a peace regulation between Russia and Ukraine.

“If for any reason, one of the two parties makes things very difficult, we will just say:” You are stupid, you are fools, you are horrible people “, and we will just take a pass. But I hope that we will not have to do it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would abandon her negotiation efforts in the coming days if there was no progress on an agreement.

The comments represent a steep abrupt for the Trump administration, which made the Ukrainian-Russia peace agreement a priority since the inauguration of January 20. Trump spent the months leading his elections promising to end the war in 24 hours and boasted several times with his ability to conclude an agreement.

Commercial interests have played a key role in the approach of Trump in Ukraine and Russia.

Since Trump took office, Washington has taken steps to normalize relations with Moscow, emphasizing reinforced economic ties. After a telephone call between Trump and Putin on March 18, the Kremlin said that managers were interested in developing “mutually beneficial cooperation” in a number of sectors. The White House later praised the potential of “huge economic transactions” between the two countries.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on April 15 that “economic partnerships” with the United States could encourage Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The Trump administration also continues a mineral agreement with kyiv, which would give Ukraine resource revenue from Ukraine revenues from the umbrella of natural resources that Washington claims that it deserves in exchange for military aid provided in Kyiv. The United States argues that the agreement would help protect Ukraine from Russian assault, although it does not understand any security guarantee.

They strike us with all that no sign of the Russian Easter truce, say the Ukrainian soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce from April 19, saying that she would test Ukral sincerity in the pursuit of peace talents, but through the front line, Ukrainian soldiers told kyiv Independent that they had not yet seen a sign. Easter's ceasefire was s

