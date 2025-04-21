Jokowi answered the question of the Twin Sun: the president was only one, Prabowo SUBIANTO





Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres / Muchlis Jr.)

Balikpapan, INIBALIKPAPAN.COM The question of the twin sun which broke out after the width under the projectors of the public and a certain number of circles. The visit of a number of ministers and ministers assistant to the residence of the 7th president Joko Widodo solo gave rise to speculation on the double loyalty of power of power. In addition, the visit occurred when President Prabowo suffers made visits abroad. Responding to an increasingly hot problem, Jokowi finally opened his voice. He stressed that there was no double power in the current government. “Regarding the twin sun, there is no twin sun. The sun is only one, namely President Prabowo suffered, clearly,” said Jokowi, reported by Suara.com this network. A number of assistant ministers and ministers have been registered to come to Jokowi on Jalan Kutai Utara 1, Solo, in the last EID. They include, Menkes Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the KKP Minister, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Minister of Food Coordination Zulkifli Hasan and the Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani Then the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, the cooperative minister Budi Arie Setiadi, Vice-Minister of Internal Affairs Bima Arya and Vice-Minister of Imanuel Ebenezer. Jokowi: It's a pure eid gathering Although criticized, Jokowi considered that the visit did not need to be exaggerated. He said that the meeting was just a regular friendship during the holidays. “What's wrong. Silahturahmi on Eid Day is very good for anyone, yes,” he said “(Until now, the Minister's Dam, the Deputy Minister here also requires advice) Ordinary friendship. And it is a good friendship,” he added Read also: He also watched over what he continued to have good relations with Prabowo suffered. Including the former vice-president Maruf Amin. “(Already a friendly friendship with Pak Prabowo) Owh was the first EID. The video call is a bit long with him. (Even Mr. Ma'ruf too) Mr. Ma'ruf too,” he added Maruf Amin speaks Previously, Maruf Amin also replied. He considered that visitors to Jokowi's visit were part of Gather traditionnot a political maneuver. “If his heart is clean, everything has no threat. His heart is cleaned first,” said Maruf after attending Halal Bihalal at the residence of PKB president, Muhaimin Iskandar, Sunday (20/04/2025). Maruf also said that friendship to the former president was common and did not need to be suspected as a symbol of division. Meanwhile, the political observer Ikrar Nusa Bhakti called this phenomenon as a double loyalty signal in the cabinet. There is an impression that some ministers are still leaning for Jokowi. This can be dangerous if their loyalty is divided, said the commitment of his personal YouTube channel. He said, if he was not firmly managed, situations like this could create confusion of the bureaucracy and disrupt the consolidation of the Prabowo government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inibalikpapan.com/jokowi-jawab-isu-matahari-kembar-presiden-hanya-satu-prabowo-subianto/

