Erdogan praises Pope Francis deceased as champion of interconfessional dialogue





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exercised his condolences on Monday after the death of Pope Francis, praising the pontiff as a state man and respected spiritual leader who prioritized interconfessional dialogue and took the initiative on humanitarian issues. “Pope Francis was a respected statesman who appreciated the dialogue between different religious groups and took the initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, in particular the question of Palestine and the genocide in Gaza,” said Erdogan in a message shared on social networks. “In the name of myself and my nation, I present my condolences to the family of the deceased, the state of the Vatican and the Catholic world,” added the president. The Vatican announced on Monday the death of Pope Francis. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Vatican Camerlengo, confirmed in a video press release that the 88 -year -old pontiff died following the complications of a recent disease. The pope had expressed his intention to visit Trkiye The death of Pope Francis questioned what would have been an important visit to Trkiye planned for this year. The pontiff had expressed interest in going to Iznik (former Nicaea) to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the first council of Nicaea in Christian history which took place in 325 AD Shortly before the Pope's death, the Vatican press office responded to a Trkiye Koray Erdogan investigation on the proposed visit, noting: “The Pope expressed his intention to leave, but there was no official announcement, so at present, we have no considerations to share.” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Pope Francis (L) shake hands at the presidency in Ankara, Trkiye, November 28, 2014. (AA Photo) The Historical Council of Nicaea, summoned by the Roman Emperor Constantine I, helped to establish fundamental doctrines of Christianity. The birthday represents a moment of deep meaning for Christians around the world. Inheritance of an exceptional dialogue with the Pope Pope Francis visited Trkiye in 2014, meeting political and religious leaders in what observers qualified the mission of mutual respect and cultural understanding. Last year, he reaffirmed his interest in Trkiye during a meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. The papal seat is now vacant, the Cardinal College will soon call a conclave to elect a new Pope. It is not known if Francis' successor will maintain plans for the commemorative visit to Iznik or if the trip will be postponed or canceled. Experts note that if the anniversary of the Council of the Nicea continues to represent a powerful symbol of Christian unity, the commemorations without the presence of Pope Francis would differently differentiate from the original vision.

