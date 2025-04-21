



Aamir Khan, widely considered as Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, continues to dominate the headlines despite an prolonged absence of the silver screen. After having triggered the intrigue on his speculated relationship with Gauri Spratt, he is now back under the spotlight of his next film Sitaare Zameen by – positioned as a spiritual successor of the emblematic Taare Zameen by. Even in his interruption, the presence of Aamir remains both influential and worthy of interest.

#SitaArezameenpar is a Hindi remake of Spanish film #Campeones (2018).

#Aamirkhan confirmed in his recent interview ðâ & pic.twitter.com/cjxawjedrg

– Bollywood Review & Ott Updates (@ Bro_bollyrev1ew) on April 20, 2025 during a virtual interaction with its faithful fan club in China, Aamir highlighted the film which remained a subject of general speculation since its announcement in October 2023. “Sitaare Zameen by is almost ready. It is followed by Taare para. Ablige. Original masterpiece depicts with sensitivity the life of a dyslexic child and his perceptual art teacher, the next film adopts a more dynamic, but just as significant approach.

See also: 100 days of film: 98 – Taare Zamee para

This time, Aamir is strongly contrasting his previous representation of the sweet and insightful Nikumbh. “My character at Taare Zameen by was Nikumbh, who is a very sensitive person. In this film, the name of my character is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposed to that of Nikumbh. He is not at all sensitive. How he changes with the film. Gulshan is described as abrasive, impulsive and emotionally fractured – a man whose transformation becomes the soul of history.

The story is inspired by the 2018 Spanish cinema champions, which was based on the real journey of the Aderes basketball team, made up of athletes with an intellectual disability in Valencia. Although previously adapted to Hollywood with Woody Harrelson, the version of Aamir – led by RS Prasanna – promises a culturally rooted and emotional interpretation. With actors like Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh on board, expectations soar when the public is looking forward to Aamir's poignant return in a genre that he has had a long master.

See also: Aamir Khan has chosen to get out of the Ujjwal Nikam – exclusive biopic

