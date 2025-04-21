China occupying Taiwan, strategic balance would decisively change in favor of Beijing. In an upcoming book, GhostChris Horton quotes Chinese influential learned Jin Canrong on the reasons why invade Taiwan must be done. Everyone will know that the original boss is no longer good, it has become weak that the new boss is here. Loading This scenario is now the most likely result in the years to come. The United States was no longer a force in the region, Beijing will use its enormous economic and military advantage to reduce other states to compliance. Xi Jinping speaks of peace and harmony as abroad but at home, he tells the faithful of the Communist Party of his desire to restore a Chinese tianxiaAn Empire all under the sky, a hierarchical, illiberal and coercive order with Beijing at the Apex. In a recent bookResearchers Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung describe tianxia As the most important element of XIS thought it about foreign policy. With the United States retired and China without control, Japan and South Korea Would be tempted to acquire nuclear weapons to dissuade China from military incursions and restore a certain electrical balance.

Will we be safe here? When I interviewed experts in foreign policy in China, it has become clear that Beijing is suitable for Australias vast resources of arable land and minerals. With the missing United States, Chinas' illegal pretension to the Southern China Sea would not be disputed. It extends as far as the Indonesian islands Natuna. Moscow, with the support of Bekins, works to have Russian war planes Based in Indonesia. Indonesia is already close to Russia. When, in February, China sent a naval working group to go around Australia, pulling its weapons and missiles along the way, Beijing sent us an essential message. Look at what we can do. What are you going to do about it? Our political leaders were Quick to say we were No big problem. Really? Our superior brass seemed to be as soon as we know how to respond to this exercise in the war of the gray zone. If Beijing, confident that the United States would not react, sends a larger naval force (they have the choice between 370 warships) to the blocking of Sydney, what would we do? Xi Jinping would like nothing better than for one of our 11 combat vessels to sink one of their own. In a frenzy of patriotic indignation, it would be an excuse for severe punishment. So what are our options if we do not want to become a tributary state in Xis New tianxia? Admittedly, the acquisition of nuclear weapons would make Australia pass in an expensive, controversial and perilous path.