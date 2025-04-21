An Air Force officer attacked, a woman abused in Bengaluru: this is how you treat the army





An Indian Air Force officer would have been attacked in Bengaluru as he went to the airport with his wife.

An Indian Air Force officer was allegedly attacked in Bengaluru by a group of men while he was on the way to the airport with his wife, also an Air Force officer. The wing commander was injured in the face and head. With blood on his face and neck, the officer published a video telling the incident. The commander of the Bose wing was led to the airport by his wife, the squadron chief Madhumita, from the colony of the DRDO in CV Raman Nagar to Bengaluru. “Today, my wife was driving me to the airport. A bike came from behind and stopped our car. My wife and I couldn't bear it.

“This is how you defend people that we defend you, treating someone like that in the army, the Air Force and the Navy. Suddenly, other people came and began to abuse us,” he added.

“My wife was there to get me out and we went to the police station to file a complaint, however, there is no answer from there,” said the officer, adding: “This is what the Karnataka became, seeing the truth, the reality. I could not believe it. God helps us.

In particular, the Indian Air Force has not yet responded to the incident. The commander of the Bose wing expressed his frustration, declaring that if the police do not act, he can use reprisals.

Get the latest news on time now with the news and best titles of Bengaluru and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/bengaluru/air-force-officer-attacked-wife-abused-in-bengaluru-is-this-how-you-treat-army-article-151463825 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos