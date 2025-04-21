With Pope Francis, Biden shared the sorrow, Trump hosts the grievances





This article is part of the DC Brief, Times Politics Newsletter. Register here to get stories like this sent to your reception box.

On board the Air Force One in January, Joe Biden had to wonder if the cosmos conspired against him. With only a few days in office, Biden had hoped to make a personal wish: a last presidential meeting with Pope Francis.

But factors independent of his will made a last pilgrimage to the Vatican increasingly unlikely.

Biden, who considered the priesthood as a younger man and prides himself on his Catholicism, met three popes during his half-century in politics, starting with Pope John Paul II in 1980. But it is Pope Francis with whom he probably forged the deepest link. After the death of Beau Biden in 2015, Pope Francis advised the Biden clan working in their very public sorrow on the family's golden child. More than six days that summer during the tour of the United States popes, Biden was often a length of arms. A year later, Biden was again with the Pope, speaking at a Vatican cancer conference. In the oval office, a photo of Francis was mixed with those of family members on Bidens Desk. They talked by phone from time to time, just to check in a friendly voice.

While Biden returned from a California besieged by a series of rapidly growing forest fires, he composed an in progress meeting with aid nestled around a conference table in the west wing. The trip to West was also outside the scale as any presidential trip, with detours and delays distressing their plans. Now, they discussed his next three -day trip to Europe, which was to include time to surprise Francis with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civil honor of nations. But the crisis situation on the west coast had now rendered the concept of Biden leaving the country politically untenable. When he returned to the White House that evening, he told the aid to remove the planned trip, which was to start the next day. Biden personally called Pope Francis to explain the situation and inform him that he would receive an unexpected honor by diplomatic representatives of the Vaticans in Washington. It was this last conversation, on January 11, which stung the particularly hard president, according to two people involved in this decision.

The Pope is now back on the agenda of Bidens, but in a very different way. The head of the 1.4 billion Catholics world died on Monday, less than a month after a long hospital for pneumonia. Bidenonly the second Catholic to serve as president and who still celebrates mass most weekends likely want to attend the funeral of Francis, according to those of his inner circle. The policy of this could become delicate, because it is not at all clear if the current president has an interest in paying tribute to a spiritual leader with whom he clashed several times.

The funerals of a pope specially the first of the Americas, not to mention the first Jesuit to be one of these events which dominates the diplomatic calendar. Its meaning is up there with the death of icons like Nelson Mandela or a British monarch. It is a moment that requires delicacy, and it is not exactly a set of skills radiating from those in power in the official Washington.

At the start of Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, Trump seemed to appreciate a fight with Franciswho about to visit the United States with Biden while his de facto hood devoting to the pontiff was low and offered an opening to the Islamic State to take control of the Vatican. During the South Carolina primary in 2016, Trump and the Pope entered a full skirmish, Francis wondering if Trump was even a Christian and the real estate magnate suggesting that the pontiff was a tool of the Mexican government. (Trump aid finally convinced him that the fight was not a clear gain when he was trying to convince the voters of the faith to try his luck on the billionaire of three times.)

The Rift continued during Trumps' first term, although the pairs' meeting on Trumps' first trip is quite pleasantly. Pope Francis, born in Buenos Aires of an Italian family fleeing fascism in the era of Mussolinis, had little consideration for opinions of online immigration and never criticized his plans for a wall on the American-Mexican border. The wall manufacturers betray, said Pope Francis during a visit to Panama. On a return flight from another trip, he told journalists that border walls were not the answer: those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they have set up.

Enmity has not faded. Earlier this year, winning the best burials on borders, Tom Homan, suggested that the Pope was a hypocrite. “They have a wall around the Vatican. If you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious. You will be accused of a serious and imprisoned crime,” said Homan.

Trumps the candidate to be his Vatican ambassador, Brian Burch, was a partisan papal and vocal papal critic, making it an annoying adjustment if he is confirmed as planned.

On another chronology, the White House could have better used the vice-president JD Vance, who was baptized as a Catholic in 2019, to smooth things with one of the best religious leaders in the world. But aggressive vances Cheerleading of Political Trumps complicated this approach, so much so that Pope Francis has dressed the American bishops in a letter in February so as not to do more to oppose the defense of vances in the expulsion program for theological reasons. The skirmish continued, Cardinal Timothy Dolan denouncing suggestions for vances that financial incentives were the cause of Catholic bishops for migrants as unpleasant. Sunday, the day before Francis' death, Vance exchanged Easter greetings with a sick pope. According to the Associated Press, Vances Motorcade was on the Vatican territory for only 17 minutes.

Compare all this to Biden, who met three times with Francis while Biden spent eight years as vice-president and twice when he became president. During a visit in 2021, the pair spent 90 amazing minutes together while the aid of the two delegations did not stop looking at each other, as if to ask which side wanted to interrupt the bosses. Those who are close to Biden say that his humility towards François is authentic, Biden often recalling his priests as a priest here in the United States that the Pope himself called him as a good Catholic. The last trip to the Vatican was designed as a reward for the two men, who recognize that they are often broken down with those around them and too often counted.

Biden's advisers say that the boss and the Pope sometimes exchanged telephone calls, often with informal intestinal checks and spiritual checks. During a December call, the Pope put pressure on Biden to soften the penalties of the Rown for the convicts. Biden finally commissioned the sentences of 37 of the 40 people in the corridor of federal death, the falsification of Tamps plans to resume the executions once in office.

There were no immediate details on Trumps' plans around the funeral. (Francis revised his funeral plans last year to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, not in the caves under the Basilica Saint Peters where most of the popes find their last place of rest.)

State affairs like a papal funeral generally bring together political rivals at war. When Mandela died in 2013, the president of the time, Barack Obama, invited former president George W. Bush to join him during a swirling trip to South Africa where they were on the ground for only 13 hours. Even if Obama spent a large part of his 2008 presidential campaign to avoid Bush, the two men were professional enough to bury the ax; Bush even showed some of her post-Blanc house paintings from her iPad, and Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have all made pleasant conversations in the Air Force One conference room.

Trump is not Obama, to say it slightly. Trumps The capacity of grievance knows no limits, throwing uncertainty as to whether he is ready to travel to attend the funeral of Francis. The prospect of seeing Bidens possible effort to attend a positive day seems improbable.

Thus, in an unexpected way, the Pope Francis one last time is to hold a mirror in this world and to force us to take a look at two very different presidents which represent very different approaches of work. In the holder, there is a figure that has little respect for anyone who dares to question his infallibility. In the first, there is a badly formulated soul that considered the Pope as the ultimate advisor to a president who wanted advice on what good things looked like in practice. In these two benches, the civic religion of the Americas shows itself, with Biden and Trump seated clearly on different sides of the chapel.

Understand what matters to Washington. Register for the brief DC newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7278977/pope-francis-death-funeral-joe-biden-donald-trump-grief-grievance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos