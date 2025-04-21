



China has warned countries to conclude a broader economic agreement with the United States at its expense, increasing its rhetoric in a spiral trade between the two largest economies in the world. Beijing will firmly oppose any party concluding an agreement at the expense of China and “will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner,” said his Ministry of Commerce. The ministry reacted to a Bloomberg report, quoting familiar sources with the issue, that the Trump administration is preparing to put pressure on the nations in search of prices or exemptions from the United States to limit trade with China, including the imposition of monetary sanctions. US President Donald Trump interrupted the radical rates he announced in dozens of countries on April 2, with the exception of those in China, distinguishing the second world economy for the biggest samples. Beijing continues a hard position in the United States, accusing it of intimidation. (AP: Nam Y. Huh)) In a series of movements, Washington increased the prices on Chinese imports to 145%, which prompted Beijing to slap the rights of reprisal of 125% on American goods. Last week, China pointed out that its own sharing rates would not increase yet. “The United States has abused prices on all trade partners under the banner of the so-called” equivalence “, while forcing all parties to start the so-called reciprocal tariffs,” said the ministry spokesman. China is determined and capable of protecting its own rights and interests, and is willing to strengthen solidarity with all parties, said the ministry. “The fact is that nobody wants to choose a team,” said Bo Zhengyuan, partner at Pleninum from Politician -based Cabinet based in China. “If countries have been highly dependent on China in terms of investment, industrial infrastructure, know-how and technological consumption, I do not think they will buy American requests. “Many countries in Southeast Asia belong to this category.” “Reciprocal prices” and countermeasures could have a catastrophic impact on world trade, warn experts. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)) Continuing a hard position, Beijing will condemn this week an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council to accuse Washington of intimidation and “launch a shadow on global efforts for peace and development” by stopping the prices. Earlier this month, US trade representative Jamieson Greer said nearly 50 countries approached him to discuss the high rates high imposed by President Donald Trump. Since then, several bilateral talks on prices have taken place. Japan plans to increase soybell and rice imports as part of its talks with the United States, while Indonesia plans to increase American imports of food and raw materials and reduce orders from other countries. The Trump administration has tried to limit Beijing’s progress in the development of advanced semiconductive fleas which, according to them, could be used for military purposes, and last week imposed shipping costs for ships built in China to limit the domination of China in shipbuilding. The chip giant AI, NVIDIA, said last week that it would take US $ 5.5 billion due to the edge of the IA flea exports. Chinese President Xi Jinping left for three countries in Southeast Asia last week in a move to strengthen regional ties, calling on trade partners to oppose unilateral intimidation. “There are no winners in commercial wars and tariff wars,” said President Xi in an article published in the Vietnamese media, without mentioning the United States. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-21/china-warns-countries-striking-deals-with-us-at-its-expense/105197636 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos