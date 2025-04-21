Live updates: Pope Francis, an imposing figure on the world scene, dies at 88ExBulletin





Pope Francis exchanges gifts with American president Donald Trump (C) and the first lady of the United States Melania Trump in a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. American president Donald Trump met Pope Francis in the Vatican today in a first face-to-face meeting. Alessandra Tarantino / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Alessandra Tarantino / AFP via Getty Images

President Trump recognized the Pope's death in an online article on social truth, writing: “Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him!”

Trump and Francis have faced each other several times in recent years.

Trump praised the Pope at the start of Francis' papacy in 2013, several years before Trump reached the White House.

“The new pope is a humble man, just like me, which probably explains why I love him so much!” Trump tweeted in December of the same year, several months after Francis became Pope.

Things have embittered shortly after. During the 2016 elections, Francis completely criticized Trump's campaign proposal to build a wall on the border of the United States-Canada.

“A person who only thinks of building walls, wherever it is, and not to build bridges, is not a Christian,” said Francis at the time.

Trump who aggressively courted Christian leaders and evangelical Christian voters during his campaign immediately retaliated, saying: “For a religious leader, questioning a person's faith is shameful.”

“If and when the Vatican is attacked by the Islamic State, which, like everyone else, is the ultimate Islamic state trophy, I can promise you that the Pope would only have wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president because it would not have happened,” he added.

Trump met the Pope on a trip in 2017 to the Vatican, telling journalists later: “He is something. We had a fantastic meeting.” A photo of the visit, in which Trump smiles next to a Francis with a glum aspect, quickly became viral.

Almost a decade later, in the midst of the repression of the second Trump administration against immigration, the Pope once again made a rare public reprimand of the president's policies.

In a public letter to the American Catholic bishops, in February, Francis described the mass exhibition program as a “major crisis”.

He said that while nations have the right to defend themselves, “consciousness rightly cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express his disagreement with any measure which tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of certain migrants with crime”.

“The act of deporting people who, in many cases, have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damage the dignity of many men and women, and whole families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defense,” wrote French.

The letter also seemed to respond to the widely criticized comments that the vice-president Vance, who is Catholic, had made weeks earlier. Vance said that people should take care of their family, their communities and their country before taking care of others and that Francis did not agree.

“Christian love is not a concentrate expansion of interests that extend to other people and groups,” wrote the Pope.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/21/g-s1-61636/trump-pope-francis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos