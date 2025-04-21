Politics
The Chinese neighbor could buy F-16s breathless in XI
Vietnam could be planned to buy F-16 Fight Falcon Jets, according to a report.
Nowsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Pentagon with requests for comments sent by e-mail.
Why it matters
The agreement would make Vietnam The fifth government of the Asia-Pacific region to acquire F-16 fighter planes, while soldiers seek to strengthen their capacities in the midst of increasing territorial tensions with China, governed by President Xi Jinping.
Although the F-16 has been in service for almost five decades and is out of fifth generation fighters deployed by China and American partners such as Japan and South Korea, the improved variant of the 70/72 block remains an option capable and profitable for forces in search of modern air power at a lower price.
What to know
After long negotiations, Vietnam should buy at least 24 F-16, according to a report published on Friday by 19 fortyfive.
The Defense Defense Analysis website has cited several sources in the American defense industry, as well as a former US government official knowing negotiations, who spoke under the guise of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
This would represent the largest finalized defense agreement since Washington raised his embargo on deadly weapons sales in Hanoi in 2016.
Nowsweek Unable to check the report independently.
The United States fought a long controversial war against Vietnam at the time which ended in 1975. Vietnam's combat aircraft fleet is currently made up mainly of Russian planes, such as the fourth generation relatively cheap SukhoiAre-27 and its improved variant, the Are-30MK2V.
The possibility of the sale was reported for the first time by Reuters, who quoted familiar sources with the talks who followed the former president Joe BidenVisit in 2023 in Vietnam to improve bilateral links at their highest diplomatic level.
The Southeast Southeast Asian country has sought to carefully balance its relations with superpower close to China – its largest trading partner – and the United States, a large trading partner and a strategic counterweight in Beijing in the region.
The territorial dispute of Vietnam with China focuses on their claims of overlap on the characteristics of the Southern China Sea such as the Paracel Islands, which China grabbed Vietnam at the time after a naval confrontation of 1974.
In March 2024, China pulled a rare public reprimand from Vietnamese officials after unilaterally declaring new territorial basic lines in the Gulf of Tonkin, which separated the two neighbors. Hanoi said this decision had violated an existing agreement.
In October, Vietnam also condemned Chinese forces for boarding and brutally assaulting fishermen operating near the paracels and grabbing their catch. Beijing rejected the complaint, declaring that his forces had acted with restraint.
What people say
Cheng Hanping, principal researcher at the Chinese University of Nanjing, wrote in a recent co-author report: “During Trump's first term, Southeast Asia was not at the center of American foreign policy.
“However, since the Trump 1.0 era, the American government – no doubt – has continued its strategy of containment towards China, has forged strategic alliances with relevant nations, in particular certain neighbors of China to develop and strengthen their relationship, and actively intervened in certain problems of regional development to curb the economic development of China and international influence.”
What is the next step
Earlier in April, Taiwan received the first of the 66 new F-16s he ordered in the United States, adding to its existing fleet of around 140. The rest should be delivered by lots until 2026.
China, which claims that Taiwan has self -ray like its territory and possibly swore to unify with it – through the force if necessary – has repeatedly condemned sale as an American interference in its internal affairs.
Meanwhile, the US State Department has approved a sale of nearly $ 5.6 billion of 20 F-16s and equipment related to the Philippines. If he is approved by the congress, he would mark the greatest purchase of defense in the history of the Philippines, which is part of the country's military modernization campaign.
The ally of the American treaty, like Vietnam, has a long -standing dispute from the Southern China Sea with Beijing – the one that has become more controversial in recent years. China has regularly expanded its naval activities, the coastal guard and its paramilitary activities in the Philippine maritime area, and during the confrontations used energetic measures such as water cannons and stroke maneuvers.
