Trump dismissed almost all federal workers who investigate the deaths of propublica firefighters

When a firefighter dies in the exercise of his duties, a small team of federal health workers is often called upon to identify what has gone wrong and identify how to avoid accidents similar in the future.

This is what happened after the death of two firefighters in California in 2020 by looking for an elderly woman in a fire library. This occurred in 2023 when a naval firefighter died in Maryland after a floor collapsed in a fire house. And this happened last year in Georgia when a career battalion chief died after the explosion of a semi-trailer truck.

But President Donald Trumps The Administration has taken measures to draw almost all employees of the Ministry of Health and Social Services responsible for carrying out these exams.

At least two thirds of the employees of the National Institute for Safety and Occupational Health, an agency within the HHS, were informed on April 1 that they had been dismissed or will be in June. These cuts included seven of the eight members of the firefighters 'death and prevention program, the team that studies firefighters' online deaths, one of the dismissed investigators told Propublica.

Most non -unionized Niosh workers were given until the end of the day to eliminate their office. The layoffs were so sudden, the staff said, that laboratory animals were left without staff to take care of them and had to be euthanized, and an mine used to test the protective equipment under the Campus of Agencys Pittsburgh was in danger of flooding and polluting the environment.

It was pure chaos, said another Niosh employee.

The Death Investigation team examined deaths in 20 fire services upon arrival of dismissal notices. It is unlikely that these probes will be completed, said the investigator.

The intention of this program was that people would learn from tragedy what happened to a person so that we can prevent him from performing on others, said the investigator.

Moves will also stop a primary study of the nature of the causes of thousands of fire cancer cases and disrupt a program that provides health care to emergency staff who responded to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

Propublica spoke with five Niosh employees who directed or contributed to firefighters' health initiatives and received notice of layoffs. Most of them asked for anonymity for fear of the remuneration of the administration.

The existence of Niosh is a hard right won by the American people to have a healthy and safe work environment, said Micah Niemeier-Walsh, vice-president of the American Federation of Local Government Employees 3840, which represents the employees of the agency. This is an attack on Niosh employees and federal employees, but it is also an attack on American workers in general.

Neither the White House nor the Elon Musks government's efficiency department, which called on shots on numerous administration cuts, responded to a request for comments. A spokesperson for Niosh has returned questions to HHS.

HHS secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made public indications that the aspects of the World Trade Center program could be spared, but the details remain scarce. The departments spokesperson said in a statement that the programs required by law such as some of the people's health-focused people will continue to operate.

They did not answer a question of follow -up on how these programs will continue after the termination of their staff.

It breaks my heart

The surveys carried out by the firefighters' investigation and prevention program of firefighters are launched at the request of the fire service that suffered the victim. The results are shared with the firefighters' family in the hope of providing a certain closure. And the reports are then published, so that the wider fire fighting community can strengthen its procedures to avoid similar losses.

The Trump administration had already scrambled the program shortly after the inauguration, initially prohibiting the investigation team from traveling to carry out research, communicating with other agencies and publishing reports, according to the investigator. While the ministry has finally authorized several injury reports, the rest remains unfinished.

This breaks my heart that would simply destroy these programs that have made so much progress in protecting the health and security of our fire -fighting community, said the investigator.

The notice of layoff that the investigator received from HHS declared that the termination of a large part of the staff of Agencys was because your tasks have been identified as useless or practically identical to the functions exercised elsewhere in the agency.

Leadership at HHS recognizes your service, according to the opinion.

The federal strength of fire fighting faces a discouraging year, with discounts of expenditure canceling burns prescribed to reduce flammable vegetation and the end of hundreds of staff support for fire fighting, even in the face of forest fire seasons to climate change.

At a time when we have to strengthen these efforts and the staff, it is damn terrible that Wed tries to reduce the benefits for the health of our firefighters and the first stakeholders, said a firefighter from the Forest Service.

Are disturbed from the largest study on world fire cancer

On April 1, the Trump administration also started to dismiss a large part of the staff working on the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer.

Its creation in 2018 was a historic victory in a one -year struggle to study why firefighters suffer from certain types of cancer at high rates than the general population. The two chambers of the congress unanimously adopted the bill to create the register. Trump signed it during his first mandate.

Although HHS declared in a statement that the programs required by law would remain intact, it did not answer a question of whether it would bring the staff to maintain the register during the execution.

Forest firefighters generally do not carry respirators while they are exposed to high levels of smoke. And the protective clothing that firefighters wear while fighting active shadows contains high levels of PFA, or products forever, which have been linked to various types of cancer. But the exact causes of certain cancers that occur at high rates among firefighters are not well understood. Cancers specific to women such as ovary and cervical, for example, were only recently linked to fire fighting.

More than 23,000 firefighters have registered to participate since the launch of the register in April 2023, and the research team recently launched an awareness campaign to reach 200,000 participants. With this data mine, Niosh researchers planned to search in many sub-studied questions, such as work exhibitions led to cancers that specifically harmed women's firefighters, a Niosh scientist who worked on the program said in Propublica.

Among the thousands of people who registered, there was a federal forest firefighter who was anxious to spend a career to breathe forest smoke without respirator. The decision to throw away such research is disturbing, the firefighter told Propublica. I hoped that something would happen with all this research, that they would protect forest firefighters.

With a hollowed -out IT service, the registration portal to register firefighters was quickly offline.

The white supremacist terrorgram network would have inspired a teenager accused of killing parents and plotting Trump's assassination

His devastating, said Judith Graber, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and co -chair of the board of directors who advises the register research team. She said that the study is the greatest effort ever taken anywhere to understand cancer in firefighters, but it is an effort that cannot be restarted after the researchers who directed it are laid off.

Diane Cotter became an activist when her husband, a career firefighter, developed prostate cancer, and she fought for the financing of research such as the register. While he is a supporter of Kennedy, Cotter said that the administration had gone too far to cut the program and other first answering machine initiatives such as the World Trade Center program, which she called Sacred.

It is very important that we were holding the line on these studies, she said.

