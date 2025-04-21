



In the business war of the American-Chinese prices, Beijing obtained a record gold Reserves. This occurs while the Central Bank of Chinas acquired 50 tonnes in February, followed by five tonnes in March, according to a report. Until March, Xi Jinping China recorded gold reserves of 2,292 stunning tonnes which represent 6.5% of the country's official reserve assets, in accordance with a report on the letter from Kobeissi. Goldman Sachs reported that China had bought 50 tonnes of gold in February, much more than Beijing officially reported. According to Kobeissi's letter, the gold purchase frenzy in China has spent over the past three years.

Earlier in April, data from the Chinese Central Bank showed that China's gold reserves amounted to 73.7 million Troy Trojans at the end of March, against 73.61 million ounces at the end of February, while the central bank bought the precious metal for a fifth consecutive month. China's gold reserves were estimated at $ 229.6 billion at the end of last month, against 208.64 billion dollars at the end of February, according to data from the Popular Banque of China (PBOC). Live events

The Central Bank of China said on Monday that it encouraged public enterprises to prioritize the use of the Yuan in payment and settlement in their expansion abroad, in what is considered an official attempt to accelerate the internationalization of the Yuan in the midst of world trade tensions. Break on the priced increases planned for most countries, it increased rights to Chinese products to 145%, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with countermeasures. Banque Populaire de China (PBOC) said that it had encouraged commercial banks to Shanghai to extend the expansion of cross -border credit to lower Yuan financing costs and promote imports and exports dominated by the Yuan, according to a notice published on its website. Faq Q1. What is the Central Bank of China?

A1. The Chinese Central Bank is the Popular Banque of China (PBOC). Q2. Who is President of the United States?

A2. The President of the United States is Donald Trump.



