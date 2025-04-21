No progression on mines and minerals Bill without the approval of Imran Khan: Assembly of President KP





The Vice-President, Opposition Head, Minister of Law, Mpas and representatives of civil society attend the advisory session on the controversial bill in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Peshawar: An advisory session on the bill on mines and minerals took place in the old Jirga room in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Babar Saleem Swati in the chair that pronounced the opening and informed comments on the invoice.

The session was followed by vice-president Suriya Bibi, opposition head Dr Ibadullah, Minister of AFTAB Alam law, members of the Provincial Assembly, officials of the relevant departments, lawyers and representatives of civil society.

The speaker explained that the session was summoned to the light of questions, concerns and suggestions raised concerning the bill, in order to incorporate the opinions of all stakeholders. He noted that after the approval of the cabinet and the introduction of the bill to the Assembly, he was faced with a meticulous examination at different levels, in particular political circles, civil society and discussions on the media, nationally and international.

He said that a large number of written suggestions and proposed changes had been received from parliamentarians, legal experts and representatives of civil society, who were duly recorded. These suggestions will be shared with the main secretary and the mineral department to submit to the chief minister. All proposals deemed constructive will be integrated into the bill, while all points considered to be harmful to the province will be excluded.

The speaker has clearly indicated unequivocally that without the explicit approval of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insafers, the founding president, Imran Khan, the bill will not go to the next consultation stage or will not be tabled for the assembly for approval. He pointed out that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Putis Committee of Khyber Petis will inform Imran Khan in detail, and it is only after his instructions will be taken on the bill.

He also added that the objective of this advisory process is to consolidate all the concerns and suggestions of the stakeholders in order to ensure effective and inclusive legislation. All comments received will be officially shared with the department concerned, and a complete exam will determine the future course of the bill.

At the conclusion, the speaker expressed his gratitude to all participants, including parliamentarians, civil servants, lawyers and civil society members for their precious contribution and their active participation in the legislative process.

