Politics
The death of Pope Francis. Was the COVVI-19 vaccine influenced in the state of Sade. – Poligographer
A few minutes afterThe Vatican announcedThat Pope Francis died on Monday, at the age of 88, began to refer to social networks that the COVVI-19 vaccine could have influenced the state of bridge health.
In a public network, publication X recalls that the LDER of the Catholic Church launched in 2021 an appeal to the vaccine against COVID-19, describing this practice as an act of love, and written: slightly to ask what role played the COVVI-19 vaccine in its illness.
Has the COVVI-19 vaccine been influenced in Pope Francis' health?
No evidenceThe fact that the COVVI-19 vaccine has negatively influenced Pope Francis's health or contributed to his death, contrary to what is imposed on social networks.
The circumstances of the death of the Catholic Church have not yet been revealed in detail, but it is known that Jorge Mario Bergolio (the name of the Pope) has suffered from problems related to the lungs since he was a young age.
Alis, as indicated in 2013 (the year he took control of dad's functions) Bergolio had to deletea large part of one of the pulms,When he was an adult young man.
During the same years, the Pope's state of health has been weakened, with various hospitalizations due toDifferent Sade problems.
The last one came this year, when, on February 14, he entered the University Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome to treat bronchitis. The disease has evolved into a polymicrobial infection of breathing and later bilateral pneumonia. Five weeks later, at 23 in Maro, he was released.
The LDER of the Catholic Church finally died on Monday, at the age of 88, s 07:35,According to the Vatican Declaration.
Currently, no official source, including the Vatican and the medical team which accompanied the Pope, associated his death or the previous aggravation of his state of Sade against Cavid-19 vaccine.
In addition, the vaccines against COVID-19 therefore, as a rule,Considered sure for the elderlyBeing Alis, particularly recommended for tracks, etc. the most advanced, as they help reduce the risk of bass complications associated with the SUVs.
As you can readOn the website of the World Organization of Sade(WHO), in September 2024, the advisory group of Pexa Oms (Sage) of reaffirmed validityof your recommendationson vaccination against COVID-19 andImportance of the reassessmentFor groups presenting a higher risk of serious illness and death (agepeople with comorbidities, immunocompromised and presented individuals).
___________________________
Police assessment:
|
Sources
2/ https://poligrafo.sapo.pt/fact-check/morreu-o-papa-francisco-vacina-da-covid-19-teve-influencia-no-estado-de-saude-do-pontifice/


