What Trump Easter Tweet said





The United States Supreme Court temporarily stops the deportations of Venezuelan migrants

The United States Supreme Court interrupted President Donald Trump's administration to deport Venezuelan men in police custody.

President Donald Trump delivered his first Easter message in this second term, but the message or “messages” have been transformed in addition to the traditional messages of past presidents.

Trump offered a message at the beginning of Holy Week, “Melania and I join prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ the living son of God who conquered death, released us from sin and unlocked the doors of heaven for all humanity.”

He added: “This holy week, my administration renews his promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, our soldiers, our workplaces, our hospitals and our government rooms. We will never vacillate in the safeguard of the right to religious freedom, to maintain the dignity of life and to protect God in our public place.”

On Sunday morning at Easter, Trump published his first message on his social networks Truth, Melania and I wish everyone a very good Easter! Whether you head to the church or watch your home service, whether this day is full of peace and joy for all those who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He is resurrected !!

Both of these initial messages from Trump Were in Line with Similar Presidential Easter Messages of the Past, Such As Jimmy Carter's Message About the Meaning of the Holy Week, Or George and Laura Bush's Similar Message and Wishes, Calling for God's Wallly On American Troops Stationed Overseas, or the clint Easter Bunny and Celebratory Stament or Barack Obama's Message of Peace, Kindness, Generosity and Prayers for Ukraine or Even Joe Biden's Easter Message, adorned with theme and religious history.

However, the positions that followed shortly after took a turn, slamming former President Joe Biden, Radical left madmen and immigration.

“Happy Easter to all, including the radical madmen who fight and compare themselves so hard to bring the murderers, the drug lords, the dangerous prisoners, the crazy and well-known crazy people of the members of the Gang MS-13 and the wife of wife, in our country. Happy Easter also to weak and ineffective judges and the officials of the application of the law that never allow this attack Sinister to continue, an attack of violence so that it is never forgotten! “. Trump said in an Instagram publication.

Sleepy Joe Biden, the worst president of the history of the United States, has granted millions and millions of criminals, including many murderers, drug traffickers and people freed from prisons and psychiatric institutions around the world, to enter our country through his country

– Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) April 18, 2025

He then accused “Sleepy Joe Biden” of “deliberately” by granting “millions of criminals” in the United States “, not appreciated and uncontrolled, through an open border policy which will descend into history as the most calamitarian act ever perpetrated on America.” Adding: “He was by far our president the worst and the most incompetent, a man who had absolutely no idea of ​​what he was doing.”

Trump put an end to the post, telling Biden and “to all the people who cheated during the presidential election of 2020 in order to have this very destructive moron elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity and affection, a very happy Easter !!!”

In a similar article on his X account, Trump doubled his feelings with regard to the former president and the question of immigration and said: “Sleepy Joe Biden, the worst president of the history of the United States, authorized millions and millions of criminals, including many murderers, drugs and people freed from prisons and mental institutions of everyone, but their work across their killer Open patients.

Trump stayed in Washington this weekend, according to the news of the news, while he is preparing to welcome the annual tradition of the White House Easter Easter Roll on Monday. The event should take place a few hours after Pope Francis' death in the Vatican this morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2025/04/21/donald-trump-easter-message-2025-what-was-trumps-easter-tweet-post-statement-twitter-truth-social/83191549007/

