Engaged in the construction of defense cooperation with China: Govt





JAKARTA (Antara) – The Minister of Defense, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, said that Indonesia is committed to strengthening defense cooperation with China to strengthen the region as well as to strengthen state sovereignty. He made these remarks during the participation in the first 2 ministerial meetings between Indonesia and China in Beijing on Monday. “Indonesia improves cooperation in the context of a complete and strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China (RPC) in the defense sector,” he said, an official press release received from his media team by his media team Between Monday. During the meeting, Sjamsoeddin and the Chinese Defense Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, discussed various defense cooperation regimes which can be established by the two countries. Cooperation models include conducting joint military exercises, strengthening the main weapons system and collaboration in the defense industry. The two ministers also discussed several crucial questions that may have an impact on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. During the meeting, Sjamsoeddin expressed hope that defense cooperation between the two countries would be carried out and that bilateral relations would continue to maintain well. “We hope that this dialogue will be able to lead to concrete measures that strengthen strategic cooperation between Indonesia and PRC,” he said. Monday's meeting also participated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Earlier, on January 22, 2025, Sjamsoeddin had interviews with the Chinese Minister of Defense to explore avenues for bilateral military cooperation, including technological transfers and increased commitment of soldiers. During the administration of the seventh president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the Minister of Foreign Farms, Retno Marsudi, maintained close coordination with China through five cycles of the mixed commission for bilateral cooperation (JCBC). The last JCBC session on August 24, 2024 brought together Marsudi and Wang. On this occasion, Marsudi assured China that Jakarta will continue to strengthen the links with Beijing after the transition from Widodo power to Prabowo Suduanto, which was inaugurated as president in October 2024. Related news: Indonesia seeks to organize a joint military exercise with China Related news: the Minister of Defense Sjafrie discusses cooperation with the Chinese ambassador Translator: Walda Marisone, Raka Adji

Publisher: Azis to be established

Copyright © between 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/352413/committed-to-building-defense-cooperation-with-china-govt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos