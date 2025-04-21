Recep Tayyip Erdogans Crackdown in Türkiye Throttles European Energy

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan … More Impact on the country (photo of Adem Altan / AFP) (photo of Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

According to its status as a country, punching Europe and Asia, the Turkish governments of repression against the opposition party of the Party of Republican Peoples (CHP) of the country and the arrest of Ekrem Imamolu, mayor of Istanbul and chief of the CHP, has immediate implications for the whole region. Recent events increase alarms in Europe that Turkish chaos could harm a Europe already eager for energy, which depends on Trkiyes Energy Transit.

The president of Trkiyes, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, is the leader of the strong country for twenty-two years and has not hesitated to use power against political competition. March 18thThe university degree of his key rival, Ekrem Imamolu, was suddenly revoked on administrative technicality. It was an attempt at GRS political coup, because the presidential candidates had to have a university diploma according to Turkish law. The transparent movement immediately sparked charges that Erdoan was trying to stifle the opposition. Then the morning of March 19thImamolus house was surrounded, and He was arrested On the allegations of bonds of corruption and terrorism, only a few days before being appointed presidential candidate of the CHP. The presidential elections should be held in 2028, although they could occur earlier.

Prison writing March 23RDImamolu said: I was imprisoned on the basis of a hearsay-say wave of a handful of so-called confidential witnesses. There is no conviction against me. I am a political prisoner. “”

Apparently, many Turks have accepted. The demonstrations broke out as soon as Imamolu was arrested. Despite a government ban, demonstrations have become the largest Trkiye in more than a decade, with estimates from the crowd going from Hundreds of thousands to half a million And more, and spread to more than 55 of the 81 province turkey. They were met with a energetic repression. On 1,400 peopleincluding journalists, were arrested. Several media were sentenced to a fine for having covered the demonstrations. Nevertheless, Millions of people turned out to vote for imamolu Be the CHPS candidate for the presidency. The scene is ready for a political confrontation, the opposition does not withdraw, and Erdoan or its neo-Ottoman party of justice and religious conservative development (AKP).

To better understand the dissatisfaction and distrust that the Turkish population has, it should be noted that the inflation rate has idle Always intolerable 38.10% A year, which makes life extremely difficult for the majority of people and fueling the interest in putting a new perspective in power.

Trkiyes growing political risk

Political disorders quickly spread in the economy of Trkiyes. The MSCI Trkiye index fell 20.9%, signaling a high market reaction to increasing instability. Default exchange of credits (CD) have increased to 324An increase of almost 30%, signaling risk climbing and higher borrowing costs. The Turkish LIRA has been more depreciated, dropping as much as 12% Just after the arrest of Imamolus, despite the expenses of the Turkish Central Bank 12 billion dollars in foreign reserves to save the Lira after hitting a Save. The central bank has also increased interest rates for 46% overnight, from 42%.

Despite the efforts of central banks to attract foreign direct investments, recent political developments have again shaken investors' confidence. This was better illustrated in a Bloomberg report describing how, during a meeting with a Turkish economist on March 19 where they expected good news, Wall Street investors looked in real time the alerts of news on their phones showed the biggest drop Since 2013, eroding the confidence of the country's stability in the stability of the country in just 30 minutes.

Energy shock waves

Investors examining long -term investments such as energy care about the rule of law, good governance, transparency, certainty and stability for their yields. All of this is more and more authoritarian Trkiye. The recent tumult has shown once again that there is no guarantee that ERDOAN will follow reasonable policies, and that it is both ready to sacrifice political and fiscal stability on the altar of its ambitions to remain in office at all costs. Erdoan talks about a good game on his commitment to economic policies that respect investors; However, the damage may have already been caused and will cost Trkiye tens of billions of dollars.

Trkiye is not rich in oil and gas, so he turned to renewable energies as a key strategy to reduce his dependence on expensive energy imports. Energy being a long -term investment on infrastructure, those who seek to invest in wind, solar energy and hydro $ 20 billion In renewable energies and infrastructure by 2030.

A more volatile economic environment can also have an impact on the role of Trkiyes as an energy transit center. As an integral part of existing initiatives such as Baku-Tbilisi-Beyhan pipeline and Iraqi development roadTrkiye was historically the key to transporting hydrocarbons between the Middle East and Europe. While Europe is looking for transit roads outside of Russia, projects such as Eastmed pipelineone -part draw On Trkiyes' agreements, could be more compromised in the midst of existing delays. While President Trump continues to decline Europe and fans' conflicts and unpredictability in relations between the United States and the EU, Trkiye, as a transportation of energy resources, seems more risky, which has a distinct impact on European energy security.

Is there an end in sight?

THE gurdy The Western response to Trkiyes disorders underlines how the rapid rhythm of current geopolitical changes and uncertainty influences the behavior of nation states. The location of Trkiyes and the strategic importance causes a decrease in criticisms of its democratic retro-gliding. In the United States, President Trump made no statement condemning Erdoans' actions. The EU needs Trkiye for its joint new defense strategies because it holds the second largest NATO army after the United States and to keep migration under control. However, while many states can prioritize the maintenance of a relationship with Ankara, investors do not have such obligations.

The events taking place in Trkiye clearly reflect the wider trends of 2025: geopolitical uncertainty and democratic decline. Trkiyes the last political repression illustrates the two. Just as the country was starting to rebuild economic credibility, this spectacular setback has significant financial consequences that threaten the growth potential of Trkiyes and the energy food of Europe. With the most recent repression of Erdoans, another key European trading partner has still joined the race to increase political risks, and this dynamic will surely limit the prospects for strengthening the energy security of continents.