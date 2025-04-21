China warns that countries that conclude trade agreements with us at its expense: appeasement will not bring peace '| World News





China said on Monday that it “firmly opposes” to other countries to conclude trade agreements with the United States at Beijing costs, AFP news agency reported. A file photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AFP) The declaration comes in the midst of reports according to which the Donald Trump administration is preparing to put pressure on other countries to limit trade with China in exchange for tariff exemptions from the United States, according to Reuters. Beijing warned the nations not to seek an agreement with the United States which compromised its interests and added that it would take “countermeasures” against these countries. “Soothing will not bring peace and compromise will not be respected,” a spokesperson for the Beijing Ministry of Trade in a statement. Read also | Trump, prices and turbulence: what the stars have in reserve for the American president “Searching for his own temporary selfish interests at the expense of the interests of others is looking for the skin of a tiger,” he added, according to AFP. China has also warned that nations conclude trade agreements with the United States, saying that such an approach “will ultimately fail at both ends and harm others”. Read also | The American envoy of China called at the end of the tariff war, warns Beijing ready to fight back “China firmly opposes any party, reaching an agreement at the expense of the interest of China,” said the spokesperson. “If such a situation occurs, China will never accept it and resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures.” American-Chinese Tariff War While the rest of the world has been slapped with a coverage rate of 10%, China faces withdrawals up to 145% on many products. Beijing responded with 125% tasks on American goods. In the midst of full -fledged trade war between the two major economies, Trump said he was reluctant to continue to resume prices on China because he could block trade between the two countries. Read also | Trump drops the list of 8 -point bombs no price The American president also said that Beijing reached him several times in order to negotiate an agreement. Beijing, on the other hand, said that American prices were going against the world and would seriously damage the multilateral trading system based on rules Meanwhile, some countries are now engaging in negotiations with the United States to reduce prices. (Agencies)

